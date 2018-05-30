FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Touring Jolly Wallabies in clean sweep against Phuket teams

CRICKET: On their maiden visit to Phuket, the Jolly Wallabies – a touring side comprising of players from Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia – defeated the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) XI and the Patong Cricket Club (PCC) in back-to-back matches over last weekend at the Alan Cooke Ground in Thalang.

CricketThe Phuket News

Wednesday 30 May 2018, 05:56PM

Phuket's Prakash Jha, playing for the Jolly Wallabies, gets creative with Alex Runhaar's bowling. Photo: Michael Way

Phuket's Prakash Jha, playing for the Jolly Wallabies, gets creative with Alex Runhaar's bowling. Photo: Michael Way

Last Saturday’s (May 26) game was a 30-over affair, with the Jolly Wallabies opting to bat first in wet and testing conditions.

After a slow start, the visitors managed to gain momentum and post a score of 177 for six in their allotted overs.

PCG’s chase began well, with two quick-fire innings from Phuket stalwarts, Mathew Kohler and Ike Bekker. However, the PCG’s challenge faltered with the subsequent cheap loss of wickets, eventually capitulating 32 runs short of their opponent’s total.

Last Sunday (May 27), clear skies and stifling heat greeted the players for the shorter T20 encounter.

Following their previous day’s triumph, confidence in the Jolly Wallabies batting camp was evident as their openers attacked PCC’s bowling with intent – eventually posting a challenging 167 for six in their 20 overs.

QSI International School Phuket

PCC replied brilliantly, with another devastating duet from Bekker (52 not out) and Kohler (49) – the former claiming his maiden half-century. However, the dismissal of Kohler sparked another disastrous batting collapse, resulting in the PCC eventually coming up 16 runs short of the winning score, and handing the Jolly Wallabies their second victory in as many days.

Incoming tours are festive affairs, offering as much fun off the field as on it. The Jolly Wallabies thoroughly enjoyed their tour and vowed most certainly to return to our beautiful Island or, indeed, host our Phuket sides – desperate for vengeance no doubt – on their home turf.

Cricket on the Island is still growing and they are always looking for new players, teams, and sponsors. If you would like to get involved or know more, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group through Facebook or by email at jason@acgphuket.com

Or check out the ACG Cricket and Sports Facility Facebook page for all upcoming events.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong White beat Kashmiri CC despite captain’s best efforts
Patong Whites tame Panthers in Phuket cricket league
Goa Panthers sing the blues after Patong victory
Tripathi reign supreme in Phuket
Tripathi Blue come out on top on Day One of Thalang International Cricket 7s
Tripathi Group retain Cup at 2018 Phuket International Cricket Sixes
Heritage Cricketers enjoy great day as charge continues
Reigning champions Tripathi lead charge at Phuket Int’l Cricket Sixes 2018
ACTS Sixes debutants, Heritage Cricketers lead the charge on Day One, Mat Hadj grabs a hat-trick
Phuket Cricket Week all set for Songkran
Disgraced skipper Smith to face the music in Australia
Eight teams to compete at Last Man Stands Thailand Open 2018 in Phuket
Kid’s cricket catches on
‘England cannot hide the truth’: Boycott
Manager welcomed to new Thanyapura Tennis Academy

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
My Physio By Kanitta

 