CRICKET: On their maiden visit to Phuket, the Jolly Wallabies – a touring side comprising of players from Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia – defeated the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) XI and the Patong Cricket Club (PCC) in back-to-back matches over last weekend at the Alan Cooke Ground in Thalang.

Wednesday 30 May 2018, 05:56PM

Phuket's Prakash Jha, playing for the Jolly Wallabies, gets creative with Alex Runhaar's bowling. Photo: Michael Way

Last Saturday’s (May 26) game was a 30-over affair, with the Jolly Wallabies opting to bat first in wet and testing conditions.

After a slow start, the visitors managed to gain momentum and post a score of 177 for six in their allotted overs.

PCG’s chase began well, with two quick-fire innings from Phuket stalwarts, Mathew Kohler and Ike Bekker. However, the PCG’s challenge faltered with the subsequent cheap loss of wickets, eventually capitulating 32 runs short of their opponent’s total.

Last Sunday (May 27), clear skies and stifling heat greeted the players for the shorter T20 encounter.

Following their previous day’s triumph, confidence in the Jolly Wallabies batting camp was evident as their openers attacked PCC’s bowling with intent – eventually posting a challenging 167 for six in their 20 overs.

PCC replied brilliantly, with another devastating duet from Bekker (52 not out) and Kohler (49) – the former claiming his maiden half-century. However, the dismissal of Kohler sparked another disastrous batting collapse, resulting in the PCC eventually coming up 16 runs short of the winning score, and handing the Jolly Wallabies their second victory in as many days.

Incoming tours are festive affairs, offering as much fun off the field as on it. The Jolly Wallabies thoroughly enjoyed their tour and vowed most certainly to return to our beautiful Island or, indeed, host our Phuket sides – desperate for vengeance no doubt – on their home turf.

Cricket on the Island is still growing and they are always looking for new players, teams, and sponsors. If you would like to get involved or know more, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group through Facebook or by email at jason@acgphuket.com

Or check out the ACG Cricket and Sports Facility Facebook page for all upcoming events.