BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tour Teaw Thai slashed amid weak demand

Tour Teaw Thai slashed amid weak demand

BANGKOK: The Tourism and Sports Ministry will reduce the budget for the “Tour Teaw Thai” tour package subsidy programme, while slashing the scheme’s projected tour packages from 1 million to 200,000 amid weak demand.

environmenttourismCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 18 January 2022, 10:06AM

Tourists on Patong Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tourists on Patong Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

“After three months of implementation, the measure has proved ineffective in driving domestic trips or serving tourists’ demand as very few packages were sold,” said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, reports the Bangkok Post.

As of Jan 17, only 27,277 tour packages had been sold, with 1,972 tour programmes offered on the scheme’s website. Some 18,650 tourists had travelled with the scheme since Tour Teaw Thai opened for registration on Oct 8 last year.

The scheme has seen spending of B213mn, of which B82.4mn came from the government’s subsidy and the rest from travellers.

Thus, the ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council have discussed returning the Tour Teaw Thai’s B4-billion budget and reducing the number of tour packages to 200,000.

Mr Phiphat said local tourists normally take domestic trips independently with family and friends rather than using tours, especially during the pandemic because travelling as part of group tours with strangers can raise health concerns.

However, the ministry wants to continue the scheme, which will be extended from Jan 31 until April 30 if the existing 200,000 packages are used.

Mr Phiphat said the remaining budget, which came from the B1-trillion government loan, cannot be used for We Travel Together, a hotel and airline subsidy scheme, which is funded by the second B500bn emergency loan decree, due to different funding sources.

The proposed continuation of We Travel Together will be submitted to the Cabinet to kick off its fourth phase from February until September.

Mr Phiphat said the additional 2mn room nights planned under the scheme are expected to be fully booked by April thanks to the Songkran holidays.

Tour operators would like the budget to remain the same, but want to simplify regulations such as the scanning process during trips and the approval process of each package on the website, which takes at least 21 days, said Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, President of the Association of Domestic Travel.

He said Tour Teaw Thai is the only measure that offers opportunities to tourism operators apart from hotels, while there will be no new tourism stimulus to support the industry after April, which is the beginning of the low season.

Mr Thanapol added that the government should promote Tour Teaw Thai to create more recognition among Thais and encourage them to join the scheme.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

First death in Tonga volcano blast as nation remains cut off
Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease
Phuket marks 348 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Livestock department on alert as WHO flags H5N6 outbreak in China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla shooting trial set for March! Test & Go restart proposal? || January 17
Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public
Phuket internet connections straining under work from home
China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics
Power outage to affect Freedom Beach to Paradise Beach
Southern peace talks held in Phuket
Tiger killers slapped with another charge
B1bn reserved for victims of side effects from COVID vaccinations
Suu Kyi hit with five new charges
Phuket marks 389 new COVID cases, no new deaths
First Omicron-related death reported

 

Phuket community
Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

I hope we can get the 5th jab soon. I just don't feel safe unless I know there are boosters upco...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Thailand, where you go see a doctor and you go home with a shopping bag of 10 medicines and now in T...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

@JohnC, I don't know or your comment reflex reality when it comes to religion. On Phuket about 3...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Perhaps it’s dawned on them that Test and Go arrivals are still flying into Thailand so whole exce...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

...same as the over-use of antibiotics in Thailand for anyting and nothing....(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Well after reading all the complaints. I received 2 weeks ago my Pfizer Booster as an walk-inn perso...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Sir Burr, congratulations to you and people you know with your vaccine registering. Many you don'...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Youngsters age around 30 in Phang Nga province getting now a Pfizer 3rd jab. Why we never read abou...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

Probably the 'southern sentiments' will continue to play a role until the future day is ther...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

Give the region back to Malaysia. People with any sense will realize they're better off under a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 