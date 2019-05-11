Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Tour operators urged to tout tax perk

BANGKOK: Tourism operators have been advised to speed up marketing plans to encourage people to travel domestically and gain from a short-lived tax perk recently approved by the Cabinet.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 11 May 2019, 01:27PM

The tax-break incentive aims to encourage travel to ‘secondary tourism’ provinces in the country. Photos: TAT

The tax-break incentive aims to encourage travel to ‘secondary tourism’ provinces in the country. Photos: TAT

“As the tax measure will last for only two months through June, it is necessary for tour operators to quickly publicise the incentive deals to customers,” said Phuriwat Limthavornrat, President of the Association of Domestic Travel.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a slate of economic stimulus measures, including a tax deduction for spending on tourism services (accommodation and dining) of up to B15,000 when travelling to large provinces and up to B20,000 in second-tier provinces.

The overall allowance is capped at B20,000. The government expects to lose B1 billion in tax revenue.

Mr Phuriwat acknowledged that he was unsure whether the measure would give tourism a strong boost during the rainy season.

“Generally, those who are fond of travelling during this time are individuals, not big groups,” he said.

The scheme this time round does not cover expenses by corporations holding seminars or outings, a key difference from last year's tax deduction.

“Many companies prefer organising seminars such as team-building trips during the low season, thanks to good deals from hotels and food restaurants,” Mr Phuriwat said.

He held out hope that the next government would extend the measure to last for the entire year, as the full-year scheme in 2018 helped drive domestic travel.

Splash Beach Club

Last year’s tax scheme offered individuals and companies a B15,000 tax deduction for tourism spending in 55 less-popular provinces.

The Tourism and Sport Ministry reported tourism revenue in second-tier provinces of B266bn in 2018, up from B243bn the year before.

This year, the ministry forecasts B1.12 trillion in overall tourism revenue, up 5% from B1.07trn in 2018, with the volume of travel rising to 166 million trips from 161 million last year.

Despite the rainy season, Mr Phuriwat said travellers can enjoy nature tourism and greenery at several destinations in Thailand.

“Normally hotels and resorts and even restaurants offer lower prices, and this is a chance for people to plan trips,” he said.

Tourists can also enjoy a B15,000 tax deduction when buying local products under the One Tambon One Product scheme. Vendors, however, must enter the tax system in order to provide receipts for customers to use in their claims.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT targets Latino LGBT traveller rise
Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution
FIT travellers on the rise: Atta chief notes tourism disruption, industry must adapt
National Labour Day to be celebrated in Phuket
Songkran tourism revenue jumps 15%
Cabinet OKs extending visa fee waiver
Thai Retailers Association attacks duty-free ruling
Phuket Opinion: Growing pains
AoT forecasts 16.2% year-on-year increase in Phuket tourist arrivals over Songkran
TAT enlists insurance companies to cover short-stay tourists
Visa-on-arrival waiver extension in the works
Operators upbeat on tourism sector
TCEB launches new online ‘MICE Intelligence & Resource Centre’
Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran
Island woes hurting investment, Phuket infrastructure needs urgent attention, says new PCC President

 

Phuket community
Govt clarifies elephant export regulation

Export of elephants and elephants related products ( read elephant tusks). Great thai government sm...(Read More)

Driver charged, blames wet road for truck slamming into footbridge

Is a truck driver allowed to have 3 passenger in his cabin according the thai traffic laws? And,..in...(Read More)

Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision

Dek, did you ever hear about having compassion with another person, involved in accident regardless ...(Read More)

Waiting Room: Chalong Hospital delayed as last-minute changes stall

The larger the article, the more shame on Authorities. The incapability screams toward your eyes. A...(Read More)

Driver charged, blames wet road for truck slamming into footbridge

When, when, the Thai government issued a announcement that a wet road is never accepted as a excuse ...(Read More)

Driver charged, blames wet road for truck slamming into footbridge

Ahhh- so the road was at fault for being wet- not the driver for failing to adjust to the conditions...(Read More)

Brit expat teacher seriously injured as motorbike hits power pole

At this time in the morning straight street start to move like a snake and power pole jump un the st...(Read More)

Dengue on the decline in Phuket

Where are the budgets for protecting personal equipment of these workers and firemen going too? The ...(Read More)

Dengue on the decline in Phuket

These poor applicators even wear a T-shirt + just slippers! Without any knowledge of skin and respir...(Read More)

Police under investigation over ‘judge privileges’ incident

A chief Judge should be impeccable in behavior and law wise doing ( have driving license to show, an...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
Ride 4 Kids 2019
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 