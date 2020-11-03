BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tour operators turn spiritual

Tour operators turn spiritual

THAILAND: As the economic slowdown and political turmoil are likely to persist, tour operators have found more and more travellers looking for spiritual tour packages.

CoronavirusCOVID-19culturereligion
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 3 November 2020, 11:36AM

Visitors pray during merit-making at Ai Khai Wat Chedi, Nakhon Si Thammarat. The statue of Ai Khai is a magnet to those who hope it will bless them with wealth and good luck. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut.

Visitors pray during merit-making at Ai Khai Wat Chedi, Nakhon Si Thammarat. The statue of Ai Khai is a magnet to those who hope it will bless them with wealth and good luck. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut.

Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Domestic Travel (ADT), said there has been a rise in demand for tour packages focusing on spiritual activities, including trips to famous temples to pray for better living conditions, more successful business and opportunities for new jobs.

Mr Thanapol said before the pandemic, there was a limited market for this type of tour and only a few companies provided them.

This segment expanded, as more people flocked to Wat Chedi in Nakhon Si Thammarat during the past few months, with most tour companies jumping into this market.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the average occupancy in Nakhon Si Thammarat ranked first in the country at 58.5% in September, higher than the nationwide average of 27.9%.

He said the growth of these tours helped create deeper benefits for local operators as the agencies in Bangkok hire operators on the ground who have expertise managing trips for customers, such as tour guides, and arranging accommodation and transport.

“The rise of spiritual tours is bringing more revenue to local operators than sightseeing tours,” said Mr Thanapol.

“However, most of the travel is on weekends, leaving rooms empty on weekdays.”

UWC Thailand

He said operators cannot completely count on spiritual tours as purchasing power for such tours is lower than normal.

The package sales rate in every category this year is only 40-50% of the previous year, said Mr Thanapol.

ADT vice-president Chotechuang Soorangura said spiritual or merit tours in Thailand became popular partly because of global lockdowns.

Prior to the outbreak, the target customer for this segment, those aged 40 and older, would take outbound trips to famous temples in Myanmar, Hong Kong and Taiwan to pray for personal wealth, jobs, or their businesses.

But after borders shut, they opted for local temples with strong reputations in granting wishes, with popularity driven by viral promotions, said Mr Chotechuang.

Operators are concerned about the future of spiritual tours as some popular attractions have started to record fewer guests, including in Nakhon Si Thammarat, he said.

“This kind of growth cannot help operators sustain their business as this trend may just come and go in a short period,” said Mr Chotechuang.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Skies to open for worshippers
Phuket Immigration: Visa amnesty is over
Phuket post-COVID recovery must be more than tourism: Deputy PM
Bike riding foreigner loses life in u-turn collision
Emirates flight lands in Phuket
Fears of violence, vote rigging and confusion beset eve of US election
Rewriting of Thai history gets thumbs-up
‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier meets Phuket! His Majesty comments on protesters! Population doubt? || November 2
PM Prayut arrives in Phuket
Chalong Hospital B153mn inpatient wing gets green light
Deputy PM Prawit orders action to resolve Phuket water shortages
No Phuket road closures for PM, Cabinet visit
Dredging of canal linking major Phuket marinas not to start until 2022
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Emirates flight lands in Phuket

Very strange , a ghost flight. They not have to expect a lot of tourists stil to quarantine for 2 w...(Read More)

Bike riding foreigner loses life in u-turn collision

There was a solution to avoid these accidents at U-turns, but, the local residents thought they look...(Read More)

Phuket post-COVID recovery must be more than tourism: Deputy PM

blah blah blah, how these people love to talk rubbish...(Read More)

Emirates flight lands in Phuket

All very funny and strange without any further comment from Officials. No information, declining com...(Read More)

Rewriting of Thai history gets thumbs-up

Yes, if Thai people had access to the uncensored truth about certain key issues then this would cert...(Read More)

‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire

Is he really that blind to the consequences such a move would create?? Talk about anarchy in the lan...(Read More)

‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire

The smug look on his face from the stock photo says it all. The dinosaurs are quaking in their caves...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘100% ready to receive foreign tourists’, says Transport Minister

Doesn’t the Thai government realize that, I general, most tourist will not vacation in a country w...(Read More)

PM Prayut arrives in Phuket

Oh, after some other minister today and after the govenor already in September declared HKT for suit...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘100% ready to receive foreign tourists’, says Transport Minister

Ra ra ra...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
K9 Point
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
AVC Engineering
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 