Tour bus overturns, 1 killed, 46 injured

PHETCHABUN: A double-decker tour bus overturned on Highway 12 in Nam Nao district on Sunday (Nov 20), killing the driver and injuring all 46 passengers.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 November 2022, 09:05AM

The crashed bus lies on its side after overturning on Highway 12 in Phetchabun on Sunday (Nov 20). The driver was killed and all 46 passengers injured. Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom

The accident occurred about 3:30pm between kilometre markers 418-419 on Highway 12 (Lom Sak-Chumphae) in the Nam Nao National Park, reports the Bangkok Post.

The driver of the chartered bus died in the crash and all 46 passengers were injured. Forty-five were admitted to Nam Nao Hospital and one to Khon San Hospital.

The passengers were all members of a women’s group from Wapi Pathum district, Maha Sarakham province, on a field trip to Khao Kho in Phetchabun. They were on the way back to Maha Sarakham.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

