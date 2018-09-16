PHUKET: The driver of a tour bus was forced to veer off the road while descending Patong Hill just after 9am today (Sept 16) in order to bring the bus to a stop after the brakes on the bus failed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 16 September 2018, 12:25PM

The bus came to a halt at the bottom of Patong Hill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were injured in the incident.

The bus, registered in Phuket and operated by Piyachoke Sakorn Co Ltd, came to a halt near the Kathu Shooting Range at the bottom of the steep descent on the Kathu side of the hill.

Lt Amphon Wattanangruang of the Kathu Police reported that the bus was carrying 23 Vietnamese tourists from a hotel in the Patong area to go to the airport.

The driver of the bus was taken to Kathu Police Station for further questioning while offials arranged for the bus to be safely recovered from the scene.