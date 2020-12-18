BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tour boat sought for damaging protected corals near Phi Phi

Tour boat sought for damaging protected corals near Phi Phi

PHUKET: Sophon Thongdee, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), will follow up with the Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) over pressing charges against the operators of a speedboat that dropped anchor on baby corals in a protected area near Phi Phi Island.

marinenatural-resourcesenvironmenttourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 December 2020, 04:49PM

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

Photo: Nalinee Thongtham

« »

The move follows Nalinee Thongtham, an officer at the DMCR’s Phuket Marine Biological Center, posting photos of the boat and of the damaged corals on her Facebook page.

The DMCR posted Ms Nalinee’s report on its own official Facebook page earlier today (Dec 18), and “condemned” the incident.

Ms Nalinee posted on Tuesday (Dec 15) that a boat came and dropped anchor on the protected coral reef, ignoring buoys installed by officers to prevent access to the area.

The boat, with the moniker ’Offspray’ clearly marked on its side, had tourists on board, Ms Nalinee noted.

Ms Nalinee also said the boat had dropped anchor on the corals “again”, but did not elaborate.

“The area is shallow, and the water is so clear that they can see the corals underneath,” she said.

“The damaged corals are those that we [DMCR officers] and some volunteers are together trying to help recover after most of the corals in the area became bleached and died,” Ms Nalinee explained.  

“We have looked after them since they were smaller than a little finger and then moved them to the [protected] area. It took at least four years for the corals to be this good and fill the area,” she added.

“However, the selfish boat operator took only a few seconds to damage them,” Ms Nalinee said.

“When will these people be punished legally and socially for what they do? We have evidence and witnesses, relevant officers please take action on this case,” Ms Nalinee urged. 

“Nature is recovering, mindless people will be punished,” she concluded.

DMCR Director-General Sophon Thongdee yesterday (Dec 17) confirmed that dropping anchor in protected coral reef areas is a breach of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019), as corals are on the list of protected wildlife under the act.

“Damaging by touching or bending the corals is considered an offense,” Mr Sophon said.

“From the wrongdoing of the boat captain and tourists, I will discuss with the Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation whether he will charge the people by themselves, as the area is under their responsibility,” Mr Sophon said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kata condo land deed illegal! 1st local elections in 6 years this weekend! || December 18
First post-lockdown tourists land at Phuket airport
MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners
Phuket Chamber of Commerce facilitating small business soft loans
New 120km/h speed limit will not apply in Phuket
US Navy to be ‘more assertive’ in countering China in Pacific
Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism
WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year Covid fears! Phuket roads deaths in a week, same as Covid in a year? || December 17
Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal
Phuket Red Cross Fair returns for New Year
Foreign Phuket hotel staffer dies in motorbike accident
Exclusive Health Fair for Royal Phuket Marina by Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Phuket Town
PAO poll fails to ignite interest among youth

 

Phuket community
WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

Good old Foot of course as an absolute expert on that field knows the real figures.Not sure why ever...(Read More)

MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

A politician with honesty and integrity. We need him running the country....(Read More)

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

And in 4 weeks I will get the vaccination - so maybe Thailand should review their rules as to people...(Read More)

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

Sorry, butI have to pass. To have to stay 14 days confined to a hotel before being able to move free...(Read More)

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

can i come from the UK i want to see my girlfriend...(Read More)

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

While whole world fights Covid-19, countries in partial/complete lock down, shortness of ICU beds, t...(Read More)

WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

If the WHO believes there were only 4,200 infections out of 79,000,000 (1%), when the rest of the wo...(Read More)

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

@Sir Burr. You are correct. The folks who issue these statements have no real idea as to what to d...(Read More)

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

Again they're making a show of trying, but it was never the lack of visa-free entry that was pre...(Read More)

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

Several countries have already introduced vaccines and are in the process of vaccinating their popul...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 