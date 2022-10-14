British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend

Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend

PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket Marine Office conducted safety inspections of passenger and tour boats operating at the major piers in Phuket as the number of visitors to the island is forecast to exceed 10,000 a day over the four-day weekend.

tourismmarinetransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 October 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

« »

Phuket Marine Office Chief Nachaphong Pranit explained that the number of people using tour boats and ferries to and from Phuket had increased dramatically since the long weekend began on Thursday.

The inspections were aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists, Mr Nachapong said.

Officers conducted checks to make sure that passenger capacity limits were not exceeded, that boats were properly registered and boat operators were fully licenced, and that appropriate safety equipment was on board and in full working order.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Captains and crews were reminded to ensure they check weather reports and wave conditions regularly, and heeded all communications by marine officials, especially regarding safety measures.

The inspections found no violations of any maritime regulations, regarding safety or otherwise, Mr Nachaphong said.

People can report any maritime accidents or safety concerns or incidents by calling the Marine Department 24-hour hotline 1199, Mr Nachapong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Explosion, fire at smelting plant in Wichit
No sign of foul play in Russian tourist’s death on Koh Pha-ngan
More tourists caught in Phuket taxi turf wars
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy downpours bring flash floods, 5 billion baht for Phuket medical hub || October 14
Phone use must now be handsfree if driving
Floods swallow cars, swamp houses in ‘major’ Australian emergency
Power outage to affect Koh Yao Noi
Police arrest ‘fake cocaine’ Bangla touts, wanted for attack on American tourist
Wreath laying ceremony honours King Bhumibol
Patong floods amid heavy downpours
Goverment agencies to be e-friendly
Cabinet approves B5bn for ‘Andaman International Health Center’
Heroines Monument looks for temporary home
Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab
Thalang police continue drug clampdown

 

Phuket community
More tourists caught in Phuket taxi turf wars

another day in the jungle ...(Read More)

No sign of foul play in Russian tourist’s death on Koh Pha-ngan

How can they now it’s be any foul play here, it’s only the frame again of the body. Because they...(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

China has many problems herself, not the least with rebellion population when it comes to Covid ruli...(Read More)

More tourists caught in Phuket taxi turf wars

The Tourist transport sector, with her mafiose cartels, unrealistic idiot rules, with Phuket airport...(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Quite a surprise that China abstained, rather than voting against. Perhaps Putin doesn't have th...(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Hollow cowardish words of Thailand. Continuous isolating it self from the global world. Remains hang...(Read More)

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

So who to contact to report people dumping trash into the canals? Without having to go to some offi...(Read More)

Heroines Monument looks for temporary home

Perfectly good location at the Thalang Battlefield Memorial Park (note the name!)- its almost as if ...(Read More)

Tougher gun control promised after nursery attack

I have heard that you can use a printer to make a pistol. I have a Canon printer!...(Read More)

Putin to attend Apec summit

@Fascinated, sometimes it feels that leading Thai Officials think that doing once in a while a bit M...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket

 