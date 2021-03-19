BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tough talk at first face-to-face US, China meeting in Biden era

Tough talk at first face-to-face US, China meeting in Biden era

WORLD: US and Chinese diplomats clashed yesterday (Mar 18) in their first face-to-face talks since President Joe Biden took office, with the world’s top two powers each digging in on a laundry list of issues on which they diverge broadly as the meeting opened in Alaska.

ChinesepoliticsCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Friday 19 March 2021, 11:37AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd right) speaks while facing top Chinese foreign affairs official Yang Jiechi (2nd left), at the opening session of US-China talks in Anchorage, Alaska yesterday (Mar 18). Photo: AFP.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd right) speaks while facing top Chinese foreign affairs official Yang Jiechi (2nd left), at the opening session of US-China talks in Anchorage, Alaska yesterday (Mar 18). Photo: AFP.

China’s actions “threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the opening of the two-day meeting in Anchorage.

The US side will “discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including Xinjiang,” where Washington has accused Beijing of “genocide” against Uyghur Muslims, Blinken told the Chinese Communist Party’s top diplomacy official, Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He added that there would be dialogue on “Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States, economic coercion toward our allies.”

Beijing was equally sharp in its response.

“China is firmly opposed to US interference in China’s internal affairs. We have expressed our staunch opposition to such interference, and we will take firm actions in response,” Yang warned.

Wang denounced the latest US sanctions against senior Chinese officials over what Washington considers Beijing’s quashing of Hong Kong’s freedoms, announced on the eve of the talks.

“This is not supposed to be the way one should welcome his guests,” Wang said.

Cold War mentality’

Tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high after relations were pitched into turmoil during Donald Trump’s presidency, which saw a damaging trade war and spats over everything from defense to tech and rights in Hong Kong.

With its frigid temperatures and remote, Pacific location, Anchorage was considered a more neutral meeting ground than Washington or Beijing for the three-session talks that finish this morning, US time.

But expectations are limited on both sides and the tone set by the opening statement confirmed the depth of the divide between the rivals.

The last meeting in June did nothing to help thaw frosty relations that resembled a new Cold War by the end of Trump’s time in office.

Biden has maintained a tough line on China, and Blinken has said it represents America’s “biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.”

Still, the Biden team has said it wants to engage diplomatically on the world stage, in a pivot from Trump’s isolationist and ally-berating stance, particularly on issues such as climate change, the pandemic and the non-proliferation of weapons.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said yesterday that the United States didn’t want “conflict,” but “we welcome stiff competition.”

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Yang called on him to “abandon the Cold War mentality,” saying Beijing wanted “no confrontation, no conflict.”

But visibly stung by the American accusations, he reproached the United States at length, demanding Washington “stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world.”

Blinken responded: “I have to tell you what I’m hearing is very different from what you described. I’m hearing deep satisfaction that the United States is back, that we’re reengaged with our allies and partners.

“I’m also hearing deep concern about some of the actions your government is taking,” he added.

A senior Biden administration official in Anchorage accused the Chinese delegation of “grandstanding,” and said it was “focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance.”

Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the talks would have a limited impact.

“They will probe whether there is common ground on some issues and whether there are ways to manage and even narrow their differences,” she told AFP.

“Expectations should remain low. A reset of the relationship is not in the cards.”

Coercion’

Yesterday’s meeting follows a visit Blinken made to Japan and South Korea, two key US allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

While in Tokyo, Blinken warned China against using “coercion and destabilizing behavior.”

Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also attended a key summit between leaders of the so-called Quad alliance, which groups the US, Australia, Japan and India as a check on China’s ambitions.

Blinken and allies have criticized China on a slew of issues, including the erosion of autonomy in Hong Kong, tensions around Taiwan and Tibet, the treatment of the Uighur population in Xinjiang, Beijing’s sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea, the theft of intellectual property and a lack of transparency over the origins of COVID-19.

Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said that while the Biden administration has moved away from Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric, temperatures remain high.

“Honestly, it is difficult to see China changing course on any issue of significance to the United States. We are in a position where our core values and vision of a future world are fundamentally at odds,” Economy told AFP.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water guns down for Songkran! 10-day quarantine starting April 1st || March 19
Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA
Man drowns in Pa Khlok fish-breeding pond
Haze returns to Phuket
Recycling warehouse caretaker sells 20 tonnes of secondhand steel without boss knowing
Chinese fishing boats abandoned in Phuket catch fire
New Krabi airport terminal to open in October
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Beach wastewater key in sea urchin infestation! || March 18
Officers hunt suspects for slashing open dolphin
Warning issued over Phuket wildfires
Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert
Woman dies after head run over by van
Sniffer dogs could be used to detect COVID-19
WHO experts say countries should keep using AstraZeneca jab
‘Big Joke’ gets advisory job at RTP

 

Phuket community
Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

OK, who wants to be part of the initial group of tourists that want to come to a Phuket that is clos...(Read More)

Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert

Last time I checked Patong was devoid of people, so it makes one wander where this wastewater is com...(Read More)

Sniffer dogs could be used to detect COVID-19

Great initiative. Forgive me to ask, why I never see sniffer dogs at airports, inte rnational/domest...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

Can you imagine the hill below Big Buddha can be blazed black, with the strong sea wind coming from ...(Read More)

A New Icon is Born: Utopia Corporation Creates Phuket’s Most Luxurious Lifestyle and Leisure Destination

Mmmm. More over priced hotels and condo's. Just what Phuket needs. Not the natural beauty that a...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

Funny are the Government threats of imprisonments/jail times and that section 220 of criminal code. ...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

@JohnC, of course the Phuket Government knows about that 'programmed' burning . It must be a...(Read More)

Government, China envoy discuss arms maintenance depot

Develop defence sector, is part of S curve-industries (?), huh, to promote among foreign investors?...(Read More)

Chinese fishing boats abandoned in Phuket catch fire

Abadoned vessels, 10 years! 10 Years!!! And all the time relevant Thai officialdom didn't find o...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

So why is there still burning off every night on the hills behind Sai Yuan. It is being done under c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Lean On Me Live Fest
https://sgssecurity.com/
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 