Tough group for War Elephants at SEA Games

FOOTBALL: Thailand have been drawn into a tough group in the men’s football tournament at the South east Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia next month.

SEA-GamesFootball

By Bangkok Post

Friday 7 April 2023, 09:00AM

Thailand U23 coach Issara Sritaro. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Thais will face defending champions Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Laos in Group B, following the draw made on Wednesday (Apr 5).

Group A, which looks much weaker, features hosts Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor Leste, reports the Bangkok Post.

The men’s football competition, which is for U23 players, is scheduled from Apr 29 to May 16. The SEA Games will officially begin on May 5 and end on May 17.

Despite the tough draw, however, Thailand U23 coach Issara Sritaro remained upbeat.

“I am OK with the draw,” Sritaro said immediately after the draw had been made.

“We want to win every game although the match against Vietnam will be a difficult one.”

In the women’s event, Thailand will meet Cambodia, Singapore and Laos in Group B.

In Group A are defending champions Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The women’s tournament will take place from May 2-15.

The Thai men and women both lost to Vietnam in the final title matches at the previous SEA Games in Hanoi in May 2022.

It was a major disappointment as the Sports Authority of Thailand had targeted gold medals in both events and will now be looking to go one better next month.