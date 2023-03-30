Tough action ordered against foreign tour guides

BANGKOK: Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered tough legal action be taken against foreigners working as tour guides, a profession reserved for Thais, government deputy spokeswoman Traisuree Taisarakul said yesterday (Mar 29).

tourismimmigrationcrimepolice

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 March 2023, 09:38AM

A guide holds up a flag as a marker for her tourist group, at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong intersection. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

This followed numerous complaints of foreigners working as guides in violation of an executive decree of 2017, Ms Traisuree said.

The law stipulated that foreigners were not allowed to work without a permit or to fill jobs reserved for Thai nationals, including working as tour guides. Violators were liable to a B5,000-50,000 fine and immediate deportation, and banned from seeking a work permit for two years, reports the Bangkok Post.

Employers or businesses which employ foreigners without a proper work permit or in a reserved occupation were liable to a fine of B10,000-100,000 per foreign employee. Repeat offenders face a maximum jail term of one year and/or fine of B50,000-200,000 per foreigner. They will also be banned from employing foreigners for three years.

Ms Traisuree said the prime minister had instructed the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Royal Thai Police to strictly enforce the law, to ensure Thai people get the most benefit from the recovery of the tourism sector.

Since there were insufficient government personnel working in this area to monitor the whole country, people were also asked to report offenders to the Central Employment Registration Division of the Department of Employment, telephone 02-354-1729, or to the provincial employment office, or to the Department of Employment hotline 1694, the spokeswoman said.