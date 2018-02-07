The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Touch Rugby set to make its return to Phuket’s ACG

TOUCH RUGBY: The third Touch Rugby Tournament to be held in Phuket will commence on March 3. As with the previous two tournaments it will be held at the idyllic Alan Cooke Ground Sports Ground in Thalang.

The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 February 2018, 10:03AM

The last edition of the tournament attracted six teams and sponsors are confident that this year’s tournament will attract at least that many teams again. Photo: Creative Commons
The last edition of the tournament attracted six teams and sponsors are confident that this year’s tournament will attract at least that many teams again. Photo: Creative Commons

Sponsored by Outrigger Resorts, there will be three rounds to be played on March 3, 10 and 17 with the Grand Final to be held on March 31. Games are played in the afternoon from 3:30pm onwards.

The last edition of the tournament attracted six teams and sponsors are confident that this year’s tournament will attract at least that many teams again.

Touch rugby is a family affair and the seven-a-side teams must have two female or junior players on the field at all times. Players of all ages and standards are welcome.

Form your own team or put your name down to play for one of the teams already nominated. Interested players or teams should contact Damian Clowes at Outrigger on 081 270 7998 or damian.clowes@outrigger.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Going to have more seats and spaces by June, 4 months to fit seats, who are they employing to work so slow? A man with one leg and one arm?? Who's...(Read More)

Ital-Thai tycoon in crosshairs after arrest

This man is according Forbes listing, the 36th richest man of Thailand With the practise of the thai laws, judging in categories; - High ranking, ri...(Read More)

Time’s up for Prawit to come clean

Time is up to come clean? They still feel they are always clean and right. Of course, barrack styled. They circle the wagons and pretend all is fin...(Read More)

DSI tells Somyot to pipe down

Mhh, seems now we get somewhere with all these Generals. Reminds me about that general who got 50,000 thb per month from a brewery for 'advice...(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Totally incompetent management is the root cause of the issues, the immigration officers are probably overworked as it is and his first action is to ...(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Like someone else said, it's not like they don't know the flight schedule and that it's Chinese new year, but hey why think more than 30 m...(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Translations of our prolific poster's comments please? He's descended into gibberish again....(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

What a shame for people travelling on long flights, to be greeted with this crap service...and this is nothing new. Then what...walk outside after you...(Read More)

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

The Taxi / tuk-tuk Mafia will sabotage / burn your buses and beat your drivers and threaten your passengers. They will not allow your bus service to g...(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Very long time already people can read 'addressing' about this issue. Don't waist time with addressing and things like that. Stop 'a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.