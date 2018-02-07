TOUCH RUGBY: The third Touch Rugby Tournament to be held in Phuket will commence on March 3. As with the previous two tournaments it will be held at the idyllic Alan Cooke Ground Sports Ground in Thalang.

Sponsored by Outrigger Resorts, there will be three rounds to be played on March 3, 10 and 17 with the Grand Final to be held on March 31. Games are played in the afternoon from 3:30pm onwards.

The last edition of the tournament attracted six teams and sponsors are confident that this year’s tournament will attract at least that many teams again.

Touch rugby is a family affair and the seven-a-side teams must have two female or junior players on the field at all times. Players of all ages and standards are welcome.

Form your own team or put your name down to play for one of the teams already nominated. Interested players or teams should contact Damian Clowes at Outrigger on 081 270 7998 or damian.clowes@outrigger.com