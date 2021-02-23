Touch rugby returns to Phuket

TOUCH RUGBY: The first touch rugby tournament of the year kicked off at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang last Saturday (Feb 20).

Rugby

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 February 2021, 05:31PM

All the children who participated in the 2pm game in front of the ACG stand. Photo: Donna Toon.

The day started with the children’s coaching clinic and game which was led by local volunteers and rugby coaches and attracted over 30 enthusiastic children.

The main competition started at 3pm sharp, with eight teams from around the island competing for the title in very hot and sticky yet dry conditions.

Many skinned knees and bruised egos were the order of the day, with the unexpected final between the Vagabonds Academy Team and newly formed Can’t Tag Sally.

It was a tightly fought game with Can’t Tag Sally ultimately emerging as winners by the narrowest of margins 2-1.

A big shout out and thanks to Neil Quail from the ACG, Jeremy Bootsy from Vegan Booty, and Santi and Pavilions Phuket for donating prizes for the raffle.

Thanks to the raffle, various donations and the kindness of all involved on the day B12,000 was raised to help fund the new lawn mower desperately needed to maintain the facilities at the ACG.

This Saturday (Feb 27) sees the next children’s contact rugby academy taking place. It starts at 10am and is overseen by coaches from the Phuket Vagabonds rugby team.

The academy is free to join and promises lots of fun for the family, so please feel free to come down and support the ACG and Vagabonds who are dedicated to promoting and teaching the future of rugby here on the island.

Please feel free to register your interest via the academy’s facebook page: www.facebook.com/phuketrugbyacademy