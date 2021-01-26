BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Touch rugby returns to Phuket

TOUCH RUGBY: The first one day Touch Rugby Tournament of the year kicks off at the Alan Cooke Cricket Ground (ACG) on Feb 20.

Rugby
By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 January 2021, 08:45AM

The day will begin at 2pm for our younger players with a children’s social game and training session run by volunteers from the Phuket community. The main competition will commence at 3pm with defending champions BISP Must Tag Sally returning to defend their title in the main draw.

At just B100 per player, all funds raised during the day, including the Pavilions Phuket sponsored raffle prizes, will benefit the ACG and their much needed new lawn mower!

Team entries are being confirmed now. However, those that are not yet part of a team are welcome to come down on the day and a team will be allocated for you. Social, but competitive, the tournament brings teams together from around our beautiful island of Phuket.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The Tipsy Cow bar and restaurant will be open all day to quench the thirst and feed the palate of all players and support crew.

The Phuket News is a proud sponsor of Touch Rugby in Phuket. If you would like to register a team or individual player please email Donna Toon: lunch@classactmedia.co.th

