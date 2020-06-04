Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Tottenham have only positive test in Premier League’s latest virus checks

FOOTBALL: The Premier League’s restart bid received a boost yesterday (June 3) as it was revealed an unnamed person at Tottenham Hotspur was the only positive test out of 1,197 in the latest round of coronavirus checks.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Thursday 4 June 2020, 12:15PM

An unnamed individual on Tottenham’s staff has contracted the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Tottenham confirmed the individual who tested positive is from the north London club, but did not say if it was a player or member of staff.

The person must now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our training centre,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.

“They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

“We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment.”

Meanwhile nine individuals from the second-tier Championship have tested positive out of 1,094 players and staff examined in the latest round of testing in the English Football League.

Players and staff at Premier League clubs were tested on Monday and Tuesday.

The low number of positives is another encouraging sign for the Premier League as they try to finish the postponed campaign.

There have been five rounds of testing, with the total of positive results now at 13 from 5,079 tests.

Premier League players and staff are tested twice a week as the league aims to resume on June 17 following its suspension in March because of the pandemic.

While the low number of positive test results are welcome, if it was a Tottenham player who has the virus they could miss their club’s first game of the restart against Manchester United, likely to be played on the weekend of June 20-21.

The minimum period of time before returning to group training after contracting the virus is two weeks.

Although a player would be able to resume individual work away from their team-mates after eight days, it is unlikely they would feature in a match having after had no contact with the squad for a fortnight prior to the game.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan are among the Premier League figures to have tested positive since the checks started.

