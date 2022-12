Total Tapas at 360 BAR

Start From: Tuesday 27 December 2022, 06:00PM to Tuesday 31 January 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Sunset just got a whole lot better with our signature tapas, chicken satay, vegetable spring rolls and pomelo salad and free-flow selected beverages. Every Tuesday at 360 Bar from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Priced at THB 990 ++ per person *free flow selected beverages for 1 hr. Book a table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com View more: https://cutt.ly/N0GY2T1