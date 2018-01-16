The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Torture probe launched after 13 siblings held captive in US home

UNITED STATES: A California couple has been arrested for torture after authorities said yesterday (Jan 15) that their 13 malnourished children were held captive in their home, with some shackled to beds in the dark.

crime, police,

AFP

Tuesday 16 January 2018, 09:47AM

Booking photos from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department of David Allen Turpin (right), 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49. Photo: AFP
Booking photos from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department of David Allen Turpin (right), 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49. Photo: AFP

Authorities set bail at $9 million (B287.30mn) for the parents after a 17-year-old girl escaped the house on Sunday (Jan 14) and called 911 using a cellphone found inside.

She was so “emaciated” that officers said they originally thought she was only 10 years old.

The 13 victims who had been held captive at the Perris, California home range in age from two to 29, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. They were not named.

“Further investigation revealed several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings, but the parents were unable to immediately provide a logical reason why their children were restrained in that manner,” the statement added.

“Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that seven of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty.”

The sheriff’s office said “the victims were provided with food and beverages after they claimed to be starving.”

The parents, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin, were booked on torture and child endangerment charges.

David Turpin is registered in the California School Directory as head of the Sandcastle Day School, a private institution, but its address matches that of the Turpins’ home in public records.

The school, which opened in March 2011, only has six students – one each in fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth, tenth and twelfth grade, meaning for children aged about 10-18 – according to the latest state education department data.

The Turpins filed for bankruptcy the same year the school was opened, stating in court documents that they had accrued between $100,000 (B3.19mn) and $500,000 (B15.96) in debt, The New York Times reported.

It said David Turpin at the time worked as an engineer for defence contractor Northrop Grumman, earning $140,000 (B4.46mn) a year, while his wife was listed as a home-maker.

A Facebook page under the name of David-Louise Turpin includes pictures of the couple, whose mugshots were released by police, in various stages of a marriage ceremony or exchange of vows from 2011 to 2016.

In the latest set of photographs, uploaded in April-July 2016, Louise Turpin wears a long white wedding gown and her husband is dressed in a suit.

An Elvis Presley impersonator in a gold and silver suit holds a microphone and poses with the couple and children, in a kitsch scene reminiscent of Las Vegas weddings.

They exchange wedding bands and are surrounded by 13 smiling children and youths.

Nine girls, all with long dark hair, wear matching fuchsia plaid dresses with white tights and shoes. A baby girl is dressed in a bright pink flowery and sequinned dress. Three boys, their dark hair in bowl cuts like David Turpin, are dressed in black suits with red ties.

An April 2016 photograph shows the same smiling children and the couple wearing jeans and red T-shirts that read “Thing 1”, “Thing 2”, “Thing 3” and so on, a take on the mischievous siblings featured in the popular Dr Seuss children’s book “The Cat in the Hat”.

In another photograph, from September 2015, Louise Turpin lies on her stomach in the grass and props up the baby, who wears a T-shirt reading “Mommy loves me”.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

"World wide published by victims themselves.About 1 death and all.."Did the fatality publish his own death or did he spoke to the yellow pre...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Do we really believe they care about overpriced goods or are they attempting to minimize - effectively tax supply for their own private interests, the...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami warning towers ‘100% working’, says DDPM Chief

"Yes...the siren works, because we tell you it works...you juss no heah, stupit farang". Actually, I have never heard a tsunami warning sir...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami warning towers ‘100% working’, says DDPM Chief

Good work, Officials. But keep it up!!! That is all the time needed....(Read More)

Man suffers serious head injuries as motorbike slams into drain

Compassion? Nonsense. 'Design of the road'? Rubbish. Many years old roads were mostly no accidents happen are ok. Typical case of 'loosi...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

#times up..how bout #cranky old horse lover living in sex capital of the world needs relocation? Not all males are sex perverts, jaded / sexist commen...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

So many Chinese tourists die or get wounded during thai tourist day boat trip. But never a Chinese tourist died visiting 'overpriced' shops w...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Projecting this on the restaurants and 'tax free' shops prices at thai airports, which made already 2 ministers and 1 deputy minister 'in...(Read More)

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

The change in thai safety and caring mentality for tourists has to come from outside Thailand. It is good that China now put some heat on it. Perha...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Get with the program. Scientific research consistently confirms that male and female sexual desire are very different processes. Evolutionary imperati...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.