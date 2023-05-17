Top volleyball teams to take part in Thai leg

VOLLEYBALL: The Women’s Volleyball Nations League Thailand 2023 will take place at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark, Bangkok from June 27 to July 2, organisers confirmed last Friday (May 12).

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 18 May 2023, 01:30PM

Thai players in action at the SEA Games in Cambodia. Photo: Bangkok Post

The pool will feature Thailand, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and Turkey competing in a total of 16 matches across six days, reports the Bangkok Post.

There will be only one session of play both on Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 5pm, while matches from Thursday to Sunday are divided into two sessions of play - the afternoon session (two matches) starting at 1pm and evening session (one match) starting at 8:30pm. Separate tickets would be required for both sessions.

Tero Entertainment managing director Brian L Marcar said: “The Volleyball Nations League in Bangkok is going to be one of the highlights of this year’s sporting calendar.

“The Thai women’s team have enjoyed incredible success across the globe over the past few years and this is a fantastic opportunity for the Thai fans to cheer them on in person.

“This will be an amazing week for all fans with eight of the world’s most exciting and highly-ranked teams playing in the event.”

Selected matches will be televised live on Channel 7HD.

Channel 7HD acting managing director Pattanapong Nupan said: “Channel 7HD is delighted to be the Thai broadcast partner for the Volleyball Nations League.

“Fans around the country can cheer the Thai women’s team as well as enjoying all the excitement from the other top international teams.”

The Thai women’s volleyball team beat Vietnam 3-1 to win gold at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia earlier this week, their 14th successive title and 16th overall.

Tickets starting from B300 are now available at thaiticketmajor.com.