Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Top volleyball teams to take part in Thai leg

Top volleyball teams to take part in Thai leg

VOLLEYBALL: The Women’s Volleyball Nations League Thailand 2023 will take place at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark, Bangkok from June 27 to July 2, organisers confirmed last Friday (May 12).

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 18 May 2023, 01:30PM

Thai players in action at the SEA Games in Cambodia. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thai players in action at the SEA Games in Cambodia. Photo: Bangkok Post

The pool will feature Thailand, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and Turkey competing in a total of 16 matches across six days, reports the Bangkok Post.

There will be only one session of play both on Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 5pm, while matches from Thursday to Sunday are divided into two sessions of play - the afternoon session (two matches) starting at 1pm and evening session (one match) starting at 8:30pm. Separate tickets would be required for both sessions.

Tero Entertainment managing director Brian L Marcar said: “The Volleyball Nations League in Bangkok is going to be one of the highlights of this year’s sporting calendar.

“The Thai women’s team have enjoyed incredible success across the globe over the past few years and this is a fantastic opportunity for the Thai fans to cheer them on in person.

“This will be an amazing week for all fans with eight of the world’s most exciting and highly-ranked teams playing in the event.”

Pro Property Partners

Selected matches will be televised live on Channel 7HD.

Channel 7HD acting managing director Pattanapong Nupan said: “Channel 7HD is delighted to be the Thai broadcast partner for the Volleyball Nations League.

“Fans around the country can cheer the Thai women’s team as well as enjoying all the excitement from the other top international teams.”

The Thai women’s volleyball team beat Vietnam 3-1 to win gold at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia earlier this week, their 14th successive title and 16th overall.

Tickets starting from B300 are now available at thaiticketmajor.com.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket ready to host 48th National Games qualifiers
Man City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia
Thailand finish in second place at SEA Games
Indonesia beat Thais in bad-tempered SEA Games football final
SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul
Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine
Man City on brink of title after Brighton rock Arsenal
A handful of golds for Thai pugilists
Man City eye finish line as Liverpool chase top four spot
Soraoat the fastest man in SE Asia
Women shuttlers make it six in a row
Thai women win 4x100m relay title, silver for men
Kieran decimates rivals for 2nd gold
Soraoat wins but Puripol’s dream ends
Thailand women win LPGA International Crown

 

Phuket community
Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The Governor does not know anything about Phuket Province. He has been appointed as a Governor in Ph...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

A real financial opportunity for all involved hospitals ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Hey, reading who were present at the meeting, I missed presence of the Admiral who is mostly joining...(Read More)

Former Thai embassy clerk arrested for visa fraud

Oh jeez...just another dishonest Immigration hack gets caught burning 9 Chinese students. If the CSD...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

...negative Phuket tourist image. Very weak remark of weak Chief Pranit, Phuket Marine office, that...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Maybe his brakes failed ??...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

What ever is financial covered by law or Insurance company, the Governor better make sure that his &...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The so called Captain must be blind or on Drugs. Rewoke his License forever. I really not hope tha...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

This is BS- he has never said 'abolish' but talked about 'reform' the Old Guard are ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Always a concern when the investigation is left to the police, who view incidents like this as a bon...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
BahtSold
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket

 