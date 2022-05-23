Top Thai artists to highlight Karon food fair

PHUKET: Karon Municipality has announced that it will hold a food fair of its own this coming weekend with live entertainment from popular Thai artists Tai Tanawut and Job2Do.



By The Phuket News

Monday 23 May 2022, 01:35PM

The event, called the “Kata Karon Chuan Chim Rim Lay” will be held at the Nong Han Park, around the lake near the northern end of the Karon beachfront, this coming Friday through Sunday (May 27-29).

The fair is being organised by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Tourism & Sports Office, the Mueang District Office and Karon Municipality.

Entry to the fair is free.

The fair will be open from 4pm to 11pm each night, and will feature more than 80 stalls from local businesses and operators selling food, fruit and other local products and produce.

The organisers are highlighting the live concerts to be enjoyed at the fair, with cultural and folk performances live on stage every night.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew is scheduled to officiate the formal opening of the fair on Friday.

Games and lucky draw prizes are to be won, and there will be a cooking show by Iron Chef Got Panuphan and barista and bartender shows.

The highlight of the entertainment, which will include a singing contest and a light and sound show, will be concerts by Thai artists: Tai Thanawut on Friday (May 27); Banjob Polin, better known as “Job2Do” on Saturday (May 28); and Kai Kalamung on Sunday (May 29).

“Don’t miss out on good quality seafood sold at cheap prices and see an Iron Chef show off his skills in cooking fresh seafood, creating special dishes to taste at the event,” Karon Municipality said in its announcement.

“Visit, taste, shop and share at the event,” it added.