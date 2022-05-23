tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Top Thai artists to highlight Karon food fair

Top Thai artists to highlight Karon food fair

PHUKET: Karon Municipality has announced that it will hold a food fair of its own this coming weekend with live entertainment from popular Thai artists Tai Tanawut and Job2Do.


By The Phuket News

Monday 23 May 2022, 01:35PM

The poster promoting the event this weekend. Image: Karon Municipality

The poster promoting the event this weekend. Image: Karon Municipality

The poster promoting the event this weekend. Image: Karon Municipality

The poster promoting the event this weekend. Image: Karon Municipality

Page 1 of the schedule of events. Image: Karon Municipality

Page 1 of the schedule of events. Image: Karon Municipality

Page 2 of the schedule of events. Image: Karon Municipality

Page 2 of the schedule of events. Image: Karon Municipality

« »

The event, called the “Kata Karon Chuan Chim Rim Lay” will be held at the Nong Han Park, around the lake near the northern end of the Karon beachfront, this coming Friday through Sunday (May 27-29).

The fair is being organised by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Tourism & Sports Office, the Mueang District Office and Karon Municipality.

Entry to the fair is free.

The fair will be open from 4pm to 11pm each night, and will feature more than 80 stalls from local businesses and operators selling food, fruit and other local products and produce.

The organisers are highlighting the live concerts to be enjoyed at the fair, with cultural and folk performances live on stage every night.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew is scheduled to officiate the formal opening of the fair on Friday.

Games and lucky draw prizes are to be won, and there will be a cooking show by Iron Chef Got Panuphan and barista and bartender shows.

The highlight of the entertainment, which will include a singing contest and a light and sound show, will be concerts by Thai artists: Tai Thanawut on Friday (May 27); Banjob Polin, better known as “Job2Do” on Saturday (May 28); and Kai Kalamung on Sunday (May 29).

 

 

“Don’t miss out on good quality seafood sold at cheap prices and see an Iron Chef show off his skills in cooking fresh seafood, creating special dishes to taste at the event,” Karon Municipality said in its announcement.

“Visit, taste, shop and share at the event,” it added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Biden reinforces Japan ties, unveils Asia trade initiative
Solo protest calls for elected governor
New centre to monitor monkeypox
Phuket marks 11 new COVID cases, one death
Phuket tourism chief expects 5mn visitors by year’s end
Andamanda opens in Phuket
Phuket ramps up anti-dengue efforts as school year starts
Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm
Australia voters end decade of conservative rule
Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted
Phuket Opinion: Putting transparency on the map
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
TAT upgrades tourist arrivals forecast
Phuket readies for another food festival, with hemp on the menu
Water supply outage to affect all of Phuket Town

 

Phuket community
‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

@ Kurt A button to correct comments before sending ? You still can correct your comment before se...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

No need DEK, I was aware of the 2 typos after sending. Would be nice if there will be a button again...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief expects 5mn visitors by year’s end

All previous expectations proved they were wrong. Logic, because they 'dream' them, nothing ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting transparency on the map

Purpose whole operation is to earn so desperately needed money in taxes. Not for transparency or fig...(Read More)

Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm

Do I remember correct that Soi Dog recently donated 500,000.- to Ukraine for dogs and cats? How is ...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

Thailand can exclude Expats and Retirees. These have already B800,000 on a Thai bank account for any...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

If point of that Thailand Pass thing is for purpose of having insurance, than have a boot with sevea...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

No hassle with TP did mine for return trip early June. Took 2 hours to get approval a nuisance but ...(Read More)

Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm

If they had put all the money they spent on the trip itself the dogs would have themselves a right g...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

@Kurt Please turn on the "Spell Check" on your computer....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 