PHUKET: The Phuket Union Food frozen seafood factory was raided and shut down, and its managing director was arrested, today (Nov 28) after the facility was found to be operating without a licence.

tourismcrime

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 November 2018, 06:50PM

The Phuket Union Food frozen seafood factory was raided and shut down, and its managing director was arrested, today (Nov 28) after the facility was found to be operating without a licence. Photo: PR Dept

The Phuket Union Food frozen seafood factory was raided and shut down, and its managing director was arrested, today (Nov 28) after the facility was found to be operating without a licence. Photo: PR Dept

The Phuket Union Food frozen seafood factory was raided and shut down, and its managing director was arrested, today (Nov 28) after the facility was found to be operating without a licence. Photo: PR Dept

The Phuket Union Food frozen seafood factory was raided and shut down, and its managing director was arrested, today (Nov 28) after the facility was found to be operating without a licence. Photo: PR Dept

The Phuket Union Food frozen seafood factory was raided and shut down, and its managing director was arrested, today (Nov 28) after the facility was found to be operating without a licence. Photo: PR Dept

The Phuket Union Food frozen seafood factory was raided and shut down, and its managing director was arrested, today (Nov 28) after the facility was found to be operating without a licence. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Union Food is known to be one of Phuket’s leading suppliers of frozen foods to top Phuket restaurants, hotel and catering businesses.

Phuket Provincial Police accompanied by Paisarn Sukpunwan, head of the Administration Department at the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office, raided the frozen-food facility, in Moo 1, Rassada, at 10am.

After arriving at the factory, Mr Paisarn requested from factory administrator Paprapun Woongtaveepitayakul, 27, permission inspect the facility and the appropriate registration documents.

The facility was have no license to operate.

Phuket Union Food now stands accused of failing to notify officials before operating a factory, Mr Paisarn explained.

The violation of Section 123/1 of the Fisheries Act 2015 incurs a fine of B1,000 to B100,000, he said.

Phuket Union Food Managing Director Anan Taebunyapaa, 47, was placed under arrest .for the violation.

“He has been charged as the factory operator failed to notify the competent officials in accordance with the rules and procedures prescribed by the Director-General (of the Fisheries Department), who had not granted the requisite factory operation permit under the factory law,” he said.

Anan was taken Phuket Provincial Police Station to have the charge read against him by police.