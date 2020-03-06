Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled due to coronavirus threat

World Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled due to coronavirus threat

SAILING: The Top of the Gulf Regatta is the latest sporting event to fall victim to the coronavirus threat after organisers Ocean Marina announced today (Mar 6) that this year’s event is to be cancelled.

Sailing

By The Phuket News

Friday 6 March 2020, 03:42PM

Participants in last year’s Regatta. Photo: Guy Nowell / Top of the Gulf

The Regatta was originally scheduled to run from May 1-5. The official announcement from Ocean Marina’s PR department read as follows: “Dear Sailors and Friends, Due to the current Coronavirus situation, the Top of the Gulf Regatta Committee have decided to reschedule the 2020 regatta. The dates for the next regatta will be 30th April to 5th May 2021. We have considered recent participant communications and existing and possible Governmental decisions both here and abroad that could affect travel for overseas participants, and while we feel that the risk of infection during the regatta was minimal, the fact that we have a range of possible participants from over 20 countries, representing all age and gender groups, as well as disabled persons, we feel the decision to reschedule is the correct action. We hope that you understand our position in this situation and look forward to your continued support and participation in 2021 and beyond.”