THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Top guns do battle in Patong Pool League

POOL: It was the battle of the giants in week 11 of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, played last Thursday (Aug 9) as first and second placed Caddy Shack and Natalie Bar took on each other at the latter’s venue.

Pool
By Matt Pond

Tuesday 14 August 2018, 04:17PM

Tommy is the organiser of pool events at Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant. He can strategise a pool game very well making him very difficult to beat. Photo: Supplied

Tommy is the organiser of pool events at Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant. He can strategise a pool game very well making him very difficult to beat. Photo: Supplied

This game was set to be one of the highlights of the season and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Come the night, Tommy offered to assist Natalie Bar due to their team numbers being down, and Ben Bradley was asked to replace Justin from Caddy Shack who has recently gone through and operation for a broken shoulder sustained when he sleep-walked and tripped over his dog.

Nui and Andrew from Natalie Bar won their singles and doubles games as did Dr Ben and Paul (alias Elvie) from Caddy Shack.

Natalie Bar was leading the game 5-4 as they entered the beerleg and it looked like Caddy Shack might suffer their defeat the season. However, Caddy Shack’s strong will to maintain their status as the top team in the PPL provided them with the strength needed to finish the beerleg in just two sets in their favour. This resulted in a 5-6 win for the league leaders who have now extended their lead over Natalie bar in the league table to five points.

Meanwhile, Red Light, which has recently been put up for sale, played at home against Wombat with Red Light’s Tony and Andy Heath again winning both their singles and doubles games. Kob playing for Wombat also won his singles and doubles games.

The beerleg was won in two sets by Red Light giving them a 7-4 win.

Elsewhere, Simon & Oil’s were playing at home against Kwans Birdie Team and Goh and Jay started really well for Kwans winning both their singles and doubles games as did their teammates Mike and Se.

However, cool and talented Luuk playing for Simon & Oil’s didn’t want to be outdone and also won his singles and doubles games.

At the end of the singles and doubles matches it appeared that Kwans Birdie team would be walking away with an easy victory. However, Simon & Oil’s had different ideas and came back strongly in the beerleg winning it in two straights sets. This reduced the damage for Simon & Oils who were happy to finish the night suffering a 4-7 loss.

Happy End played at home against Ting Tong Bar. Happy End got off to a great start with Chris, Teacher Tak and Bruno all winning their singles games but Ting Tong managed to pull back and win three singles games of their own.

Happy End managed to pull away from their opponents in the doubles with Chris, Teacher Tak and Bruno again managing to win their matches.

However, the ultimate proof of superiority came in the beerleg which was won in two sets by Happy End who even managed to seven-ball their opponents, who left the bar quietly but took their 8-3 loss with dignity.

Finally, in a game postponed until Sunday (Aug 12), Kiki Sports Bar played a home game against Martin Swiss with Kiki and Gervais winning their singles and doubles games for the home team, but not to be outdone, Chris and Aye from Martin Swiss won theirs too.

Scores in the singles and doubles games meant it all went down to the beerleg which Martin Swiss took in two sets giving them a 4-7 win over Kiki Sports Bar.

Weeks 12 and 13 of the PPL will be played on August 16 and 20 and people interested in playing or spectating are welcome to attend any one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

League Table

Team

Points

 

Caddy Shack

75

 

Natalie

70

 

Kwans Birdie Club

65

 

Happy End

57

 

Red Light

55

 

Simon Oil

54

 

Wombat

53

 

Kiki Sports

52

 

Genius

49

 

Ting Tong

47

 

Martin Swiss

44

 


 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Happy End put in shock performance in week 16 of PPL
Natalie Bar close gap on Patong Pool League leaders
Clear air at top of Rawai Pool League
Caddy Shack stay top after intense week of PPL action
Mango and Shot bars do battle at top of RPL
Caddy Shack strengthen lead atop PPL
Shot Bar on shot in Rawai Pool League
Caddy Shack lead Natalie Bar by four points in PPL
Week off for Caddy Shack sees teams claw back vital PPL points
Caddy Shack increase PPL lead to 10 points
Caddy Shack show their form in PPL
Patong Pool League sees seven-ball frenzy
Caddy Shack extend PPL lead to three points
Caddy Shack remain top of Patong Pool League
All close in PPL after week three

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019

 