Top developers lead the outstanding winners at Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019

BANGKOK: The inaugural Dot Property Winning Weekend was the perfect setting for the 3rd annual Dot Property Thailand Awards as the real estate’s best turned out to celebrate the industry during a special event at EmQuartier. The top honour, Best Developer Thailand, went to Sansiri while the very first People's Choice Award for 'Project of the Year' was won by BEATNIQ from SC Asset.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 August 2019, 09:00AM

A total of 15 projects were eligible with the stylish BEATNIQ garnering the most votes from the public. In addition to winning People's Choice Award for "Project of the Year", BEATNIQ also took home Best Luxury Condominium Bangkok on what was a very good night for SC Asset.

Meanwhile, Sansiri’s outstanding portfolio of work throughout Thailand was recognised with the award for Best Developer Thailand, the most prestigious honour at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019.

“It is a great honour for us to be recognised as Best Developer Thailand at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019. To win the award is truly rewarding for our company and once again highlights the hard work of everyone at Sansiri. People from both Thailand and abroad put their trust in us and we will continue to provide the best for all our clients in terms of design, quality, service and experience,” Apichart Chutrakul - Chief Executive Officer, Sansiri Public Company Limited.

Sisaran Group took home two awards in the developer categories, Best Developer Eastern Seaboard and Best Developer (CSR) Eastern Seaboard, for its work in Bang Saray. In Phuket, Utopia Corporation was presented with the top developer award for the island.

Full list of Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 developer winners:

• Best Developer Thailand - Sansiri Public Company Limited

• Best Developer Phuket - Utopia Corporation

• Best Developer Eastern Seaboard - Blue Sky Group

• Best Developer (CSR) Eastern Seaboard - Sisaran Group

• Best Boutique Developer Eastern Seaboard - Sisaran Group

Turning to the country’s top projects, it was a good year for luxury. In Phuket, the impressive Botanica Luxury Villas won Best Luxury Villa Development Phuket while the thoughtfully-designed Pirom at Vineyard was presented with Best Luxury Villa Development Khao Yai.

Wyndham Garden Irin Bangsaray Pattaya from Irin Property was honoured twice at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019. The project won Best Condotel Eastern Seaboard along with Best Interior Design Eastern Seaboard.

Full list of Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 project winners:

• Best Luxury Condominium Bangkok - BEATNIQ from SC Asset

• Best Condominium Eastern Seaboard - Grand Solaire from S.L.R. Development

• Best Luxury Villa Development Phuket - Botanica Luxury Villas from Botanica Luxury Phuket

• Best Luxury Villa Development Khao Yai - Pirom at Vineyard from Piya International

• Best Condotel Eastern Seaboard - Wyndham Garden Irin Bangsaray Pattaya from Irin Property

• Best Investment Project Phuket - Oceana Beachfront Hotel from Ocean Group Asia

• Best New Launch Koh Samui - Anava Samui from Zhongfa International Resort(Thailand)

• Best Condo (New Launch) Eastern Seaboard - The Luciano Pattaya from WP Developer

New for the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 was the Box Brownie Special Recognition Award for Online Marketing was awarded. Plus Property was presented with the very special honour judged by the team from Box Brownie.

In the design and innovation categories, Best Condominium Interior Design Bangkok was awarded to Chalermnit Art De Maison from Areeya Property while a trio of Phuket developments also took home honours for their efforts.

Full list of Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 design and innovation winners:

• Box Brownie Special Recognition Award for Online Marketing – Plus Property

• Best Condominium Interior Design Bangkok - Chalermnit Art De Maison from Areeya Property

• Best Architectural Villa Design Phuket - Lapista Luxury Villas Designed by Oracle Architects

• Best Housing Interior Design Phuket - Lotus Villas from Sawan Holdings

Best Condominium Smart & Green Design - The Sky Sukhumvit from Property Perfect

Best Interior Design Eastern Seaboard - Wyndham Garden Irin Bangsaray Pattaya from Irin Property

• Best Landscape Architectural Design Phuket - Platinum Bay from New World ADM Platinum(Thailand)

• Best Innovative Investment Product - New Nordic Group

The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 also saw the return of Thailand's Best Real Estate Agencies. A total of eight agencies were bestowed with this honour in 2019.

Full list of Thailand's Best Real Estate Agencies 2019

• Plus Property

• Asia Central Property

• St. James Properties

• Pattaya Foreigner Service

• Bridge Estate

• Sala Estate (Thailand)

• Pattaya Property Base

• Supreme Real Estate

“The Dot Property Thailand Awards is a proper celebration of real estate in the Kingdom. Both the presentation ceremony and exclusive Winners Party were a hit with everyone. The event is an inclusive showcase that connects the individual elements of the real estate industry,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Director, Events and International Markets, states. “We would like to congratulate this year’s record-setting class of 28 winners whose hard work and commitment to excellence did not go unnoticed.”

The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 would like to thank Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and BoxBrownie.com for their support of this year’s event.

Now in its third year, the Dot Property Thailand Awards celebrates the best in local real estate by honouring the country’s best developers, projects and companies that contribute to the sector. It is part of the Dot Property Awards series that also includes events in Vietnam and the Philippines.

For more information on the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019, visit www.thailand-property.com