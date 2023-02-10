333 at the beach
Top cops linked to illegal site

BANGKOK: Media firebrand Chuvit Kamolvisit is calling on the national police chief to take immediate action against two senior police officers accused of being behind a large online gambling network.

crimecorruptionpolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 February 2023, 09:29AM

Pol Col Kissana Phattanacharoen, spokesman of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, holds a press conference on police action against an online gambling network at the CCIB headquarters in Nonthaburi province on Wednesday (Feb 8). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Mr Chuvit, who recently exposed police corruption linked to "grey businesses", is turning to gambling following a police crackdown on gambling site macau888. The case was triggered by a string of allegations by TV actress Arisara Thongborisut, reports the Bangkok Post.

She alleged that the macau888 network was operated by four brothers, including her ex-boyfriend ‘Benz Daemon’. The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said police have so far arrested 46 suspects and seized many assets.

Mr Chuvit said the macau888 network, which had about B5.5 billion in circulation, was relatively small compared to another gambling network run by ‘Inspector Sua’ and ‘General Jor’. They used their connections to run the network with more than B10bn in circulation, he said.

The network has its own cooperative and several firms working as fronts, he added, noting it is linked to the unregistered massage parlour Lalisa which was raided by authorities on Feb 3.

CBRE Phuket

‘Inspector Sua’ is ex-cyber police who works in logistics but rarely shows up for work, he said, adding the national police chief must clean up cyber police units starting with ‘Inspector Sua’.

“I give you until Monday, and if you take no action, don’t blame me for any damage to the police force’s reputation,” the ex-massage parlour boss said, adding while physical gambling dens pay off police units to keep authorities turning the other way, gambling sites only deal with cyber police.

As for the macau888 network, he said cyber police waited too long before taking action, and the four brothers fled. The network allegedly asked ‘General Jor’ to help in exchange for B500 million, he said.

Kurt | 10 February 2023 - 09:53:47 

Police corruption linked to 'Grey Business'? What is than their 'Black Business' they are involved? Please, be fair to Inspector Sua. Not showing up for work? The good man works from home, contributing to fight PM2.5 by not going on the road to office.  :-) He should het another ribbon for on his unform for that. :-)

 

