British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Top brass ‘took bribes’ for triad visas

Top brass ‘took bribes’ for triad visas

BANGKOK: Three former division commanders of the Immigration Bureau (IB) took bribes in exchange for approving applications for non-immigrant visas for at least 3,325 Chinese nationals who entered Thailand on a tourist visa, according to former politician and massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit.

immigrationcorruptionpolice
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 8 December 2022, 11:48AM

Chuwit Kamolvisit. Photo: Bangkok Post

Chuwit Kamolvisit. Photo: Bangkok Post

The approvals of these non-immigrant visas - Type B (Business) and Type O (Other purposes) - were made between 2020 and last year by the three police major-generals, the Bangkok Post reports Mr Chuwit as saying yesterday (Dec 7).

Two of them, identified by Mr Chuwit only by the initials of their first names K and D, are former classmates of deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn at the Royal Police Cadet Academy (RPCA), he claimed.

He identified the other as “N”, claiming this is the initial of his first name.

All three served as chiefs of the IB’s Divisions 4 and 5, said Mr Chuwit.

“Since Pol Maj Gen K and Pol Maj Gen D, who signed to approve these visa-switching applications for the Chinese nationals, are Pol Gen Surachate’s classmates, I was wondering if he would ever dare take action against them,” Mr Chuwit asked.

According to him, the cost of getting such an application approved by the three former commanders ranged from B100,000-300,000 per person.

Chinese nationals arrived in Thailand on a tourist visa which allowed them to stay for 30 days.

During that time they sought to have their visas changed to a Type B or Type O with the help of the Chinese criminal syndicate being investigated independently in connection with the drug trade and other illegal activities, said Mr Chuwit.

A Chinese legal firm was set up to assist them, he said, adding the Khon Kaen-based Prans Hanyu Foundation was also involved in the racket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 08 December 2022 - 12:38:41 

Does this actually come as a surprise to anyone?
The fish is rotten.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Germany foils bizarre coup plot by far-right group
Fireworks, sky lanterns seized on Patong Beach
42 snakes bagged in 19 days
Buses, trucks allowed down Patong Hill
Phuket Islamic community rallies to help Rohingya boat adrift
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill Rd for Christmas? Heavy rain warning, Patong Beach operators || December 7
China announces nationwide loosening of COVID restrictions
Policy-level corruption rife, anti-graft body says
More international flights to be sought
Prab calls for expanding beach operator areas on Patong Beach
Patong Hill road hoped to open to all vehicles by Christmas
Heavy rain, flash flood warning for the South
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Alt-Patong Hill Rd opens! X-rays at Bangla Road, Phuket arrivals boost || December 6
Tourism banking on Russia
Three killed in repeat bombing at recent train derailment site

 

Phuket community
Top brass ‘took bribes’ for triad visas

Does this actually come as a surprise to anyone? The fish is rotten. ...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

Perhaps, many supposed Thailand tourists this year instead spend their money on expensive flights to...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

International airlines are well aware what is needed to operate marketing wise when it comes to more...(Read More)

Prab calls for expanding beach operator areas on Patong Beach

@ CaptainJack69. Of course not it’s his beach, all Prabs hotels in Phuket are Time Shares hotels. ...(Read More)

Phuket Islamic community rallies to help Rohingya boat adrift

"Maday Relay, Mayday Relay, Maday Relay,,,". The Skipper will know the rest....(Read More)

Phuket Islamic community rallies to help Rohingya boat adrift

Drift to the right location ? The tide is pretty strong this time of year....(Read More)

Policy-level corruption rife, anti-graft body says

Projecting the overstay cases of 2 old american pensionados on behavior of these 3 Immigration Gener...(Read More)

Phuket Islamic community rallies to help Rohingya boat adrift

Their 'issues' with assisting them is that once they do they will be expected to bring them ...(Read More)

Policy-level corruption rife, anti-graft body says

And corruption remains rife? On Phuket it is growing, and more and more openly corrupt Hi-So's g...(Read More)

Phuket Islamic community rallies to help Rohingya boat adrift

'''"Providing assistance create various legal issues involving international laws&q...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 