Top bands rock the beach in Patong

PHUKET: Patong Beach is welcoming visitors of the ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’ which started yesterday (June 17) at Loma Park and will continue through Sunday (June 19).

tourismculture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 June 2022, 02:02PM

On Friday, June 17, Deputy Mayor of Patong Kittisan Kuru and Vice-Governor Pichet Panaphong presided over the opening ceremony of the festival. The TAT was represented by Nithee Siprae, Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development.

The event has been organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and local agencies to welcome the tourists returning to the area. Another objective is stimulating local economy, promoting domestic tourism and build confidence in both Thai and foreign travelers.

The beginning of the festival coincided with the official announcement of the full re-opening of Thailand from July 1 with Thailand Pass and mandatory insurance scrapped as well as masks no longer required in low-risk areas and entertainment venues being able to work as usual. Yet, at the festival people were still required to wear masks and pass a temperature check before entering Loma Park.

Violette Wautier was the headliner of the festival on June 17. Today (June 18) people are invited to enjoy Ink Waranthon while tomorrow (June 19) The Parkinson will be performing on stage.

After being held in Patong, the ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’ will then be hosted at Takola Yacht Marina in Krabi on June 24-26. Both events are expected to attract about 2,500 Thai and foreign tourists a day.

The music festivals in Phuket and Krabi are being organised under the “Thailand Festival Experience” project, using the “Soft Power of Thailand” to attract tourists. In turn, the “soft power” campaign is being rolled out under the TAT’s “6F, 4M” concept, namely Food, Film, Fashion Festival, Fight, Friendship and Music, Museums, Master and Meta.