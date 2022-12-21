Top 5 Bitcoin YouTube Channels to Follow in 2023

YouTube will continue to play a significant role in informing crypto enthusiasts about Bitcoin. These are the top 5 Bitcoin YouTube Channels to follow in 2023.



By In Conjunction

Wednesday 21 December 2022, 08:44AM

YouTube is among the most popular platforms for learning about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Content creators dedicate specific YouTube channels to Bitcoin and crypto news, reviews, analysis, and information. Following these channels is a good way of ensuring that you remain informed about the latest trends in Bitcoin.

Following the top Bitcoin YouTube channels should be a given if you are a Bitcoin trader. You will learn much about Bitcoin and the market to make proper trading decisions and moves. And talking of trading, Quantum AI trading is one of the most fantastic trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, and CDFs. Try it out today.

The Crypto Lark

The Crypto Lark is among the most sensational Bitcoin YouTube channels. The channel is associated with Lark Davis, who posts educational videos on Bitcoin and crypto. On this YouTube channel, you will find videos explaining what Bitcoin is, what Bitcoin trading entails, and the fundamentals of Bitcoin, among others. Keep following this channel in 2023 to learn more about Bitcoin, as more educational videos on Bitcoin will feature.

Altcoin Daily

Altcoin Daily is a popular crypto YouTube channel started by Aaron and Austin Arnold. It commands a large and loyal following primarily because of the content it features, focusing on crypto news, including news on Bitcoin. Apart from just posting videos, it often invites influencers, analysts, and opinion leaders to give their views. And this is among the best Bitcoin YouTube channels to follow in 2023 as more news and information will emerge from it.

CryptoJack

The YouTube channel provides daily videos on crypto. The founder and presenter is a crypto lover who lives to talk about crypto, especially Bitcoin. With over 2 million followers, the YouTube channel will have an even more significant following and influence in 2023. Following CryptoJack is a sure way of ensuring you get all the latest news and gossip about Bitcoin.

Digital Asset News

Digital Asset News is a great YouTube channel for news about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It has relevant news and information about Bitcoin and related issues such as NFTs. Moreover, the host is a crypto investor with deep insights into Bitcoin and the more significant crypto industry. In 2023, this YouTube channel will continue to provide insightful news on Bitcoin.

BitBoy Crypto

This YouTube channel is associated with one of the most controversial crypto influencers, Ben Armstrong or BitBoy Crypto. Thanks to his controversial but informative videos on Bitcoin and the entire crypto world, he has a vast and loyal following. The channel covers any topic and does not shy away from controversial topics. Hence, if you want to learn about controversial topics and issues surrounding Bitcoin, follow the channel in 2023.

Final Remarks

Following popular YouTube channels on Bitcoin and crypto is among the best ways to ensure you are well informed about these issues. However, you will find many YouTube channels masquerading as Bitcoin YouTube channels. Knowing which to follow and which to ignore is essential, hence the reason for identifying the top five YouTube channels above.

Even after recommending these five YouTube channels to follow, it is incumbent upon you to analyze and assess each channel’s content before accepting them as gospel truth. Also, realize that these channels are run and managed by individuals with varying interests and levels of knowledge. So, be more than just a passive consumer of everything they will be posting.