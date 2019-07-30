Kata Rocks
Toon Bodyslam in Phuket to promote hospital fundraising run

PHUKET: Rock celebrity Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai of the popular Thai rock band Bodyslam met Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today (July 30) to discuss details of a nearly 300km run in October to raise funds for five government hospitals in Southern Thailand.

Tuesday 30 July 2019, 05:55PM

Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai (left) with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at Phuket Provincial Hall today (July 30). Photo; PR Dept

Funds raised will go towards buying medical equipment for the main government hospitals in Trang, Krabi, Phang Nga and Pattani provinces, as well as Phuket’s main government hospital Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The event is also to raise awareness of staying healthy through exercise.

Joining Mr Artiwara today in meeting Governor Phakaphong at Phuket Provincial Hall at 11:30am were representatives from Laguna Resorts and Hotels and the Kaokonlakao Foundation (“Run step by step together” Foundation).

The Kaokonlakao Foundation was instrumental in co-ordinating donations raised from Mr Artiwara’s renowned 2,191km, 53-day run from Betong on the Thai-Malay border to Mae Sai, Thailand’s northernmost point on the Thai-Myanmar border, to raise funds for 11 government hospitals.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

So far the foundation has raised more than B88 million. (See website here.)

Last month, Mr Artiwara completed a two-day, 187km marathon from Nong Khai to Khon Kaen to help underfunded small hospitals in the Northeast region.

This time he will run from Trang to Phuket on Oct 24-27 to raise more funds for government hospitals.

For details of how to make a donation, visit the donations webpage at Kaokonlakao.com. (Click here.)

