Toon Bodyslam's hospital fund-raising charity run to arrive in Phuket

Toon Bodyslam’s hospital fund-raising charity run to arrive in Phuket

PHUKET: Rock celebrity and running-for-charity sensation Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai of the popular Thai rock band Bodyslam will lead the run onto the island tomorrow as part of his 300km-plus run from Trang to Phuket to raise funds for five government hospitals in Southern Thailand, including Vachira Phuket Hospital.

charityhealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 October 2019, 05:05PM

Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai starting his run in Krabi this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai starting his run in Krabi this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai receives a donation for the charity in Krabi this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai receives a donation for the charity in Krabi this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai with Krabi Governor Pol Lt Col ML Kitibadee Prawit this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai with Krabi Governor Pol Lt Col ML Kitibadee Prawit this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai started his run in Krabi this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai started his run in Krabi this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai with Krabi Governor Pol Lt Col ML Kitibadee Prawit this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai with Krabi Governor Pol Lt Col ML Kitibadee Prawit this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai starting his run in Krabi this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Artiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai starting his run in Krabi this morning (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

“Toon Bodyslam” began his run at Trang Hospital yesterday (Oct 24) and is expected to cross the Srisoonthorn Bridge onto Phuket at about 2pm tomorrow (Oct 26).

The run onto Phuket tomorrow will be conducted in five stages, with different Thai celebrities joining Toon, who is now 40 years old, during the different stages in support of the charity run.

The running stages for tomorrow are as follows

  • Stage 1: Phuket Gateway to Baan Makprok School (9.5 km)
  • Stage 2: to Thalang District Office (11.9km)
  • Stage 3: to PTT petrol staion in Koh Kaew (10.3km)
  • Stage 4: to Big C Market store in Tambon Thepkrasattri (5.9km)
  • Stage 5: through Phuket Town, along Phuket Rd, and then west at Saphan Hin onto to Thepsrisin Rd, across the Thepsrisin Bridge and on to the King Power duty-free store on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit, where the run is expected to conclude for the day at about 8pm.

The run will continue on Sunday (Oct 27) at 6am as follows:

  • Stage 1: King Power north to the PTT petrol station on the bypass road (5.8km)
  • Stage 2: to Ban Tha Rue School (7.9km)
  • Stage 3: north along Thepkrasattri Rd, left onto Highway Route 4030 – Rural Road 4018 then south through the Laguna Phuket grounds to Baan Cherng Talay (Tantiwit) School.
  • Stage 4: from the school to Laguna Grove, reaching here at about 10:40am.

Toon Bodyslam will also join a 10.6km “mini marathon” from Laguna Grove to Xana Beach Club, starting at about 4pm.

Phuket City Traffic Police have issued a notice urging motorists to beware traffic delays while the runners are en route.

The fundraising for the five hospitals is being organised by the Kaokonlakao Foundation, which was instrumental in co-ordinating donations raised from Mr Artiwara’s renowned 2,191km, 53-day run from Betong on the Thai-Malay border to Mae Sai, Thailand’s northernmost point on the Thai-Myanmar border, to raise funds for 11 government hospitals last year.

By the time he reached the finish line in Mae Sai on the night of Dec 24, donations topped B1 billion.

So far for this latest hospital run, the foundation has raised more than B101.2 million. (See website here.)

In June, Mr Artiwara also completed a two-day, 187km marathon from Nong Khai to Khon Kaen to help underfunded small hospitals in the Northeast region.

For details of how to make a donation, visit the donations webpage at Kaokonlakao.com. (Click here.)

