As of this morning (Oct 28) the Kaokonlakao Foundation reported that the fund-raising had reached B36,756,474. (See website here.)
The foundation this morning also posted a thank you to all people who took part – altogether some 13,000 people, the organisation noted.
Toon and supporters of the charity drive began the 300km-plus run at Trang Hospital last Thursday (Oct 24) and made their away through Krabi and Phang Nga provinces before crossing the Srisoonthorn Bridge onto Phuket on Saturday afternoon (Oct 26).
The run in Phuket was conducted in five stages, with different Thai celebrities joining Toon, who is now 40 years old, during the different stages in support of the charity run, which proceeded south along Thepkrasattri Rd and through Phuket Town to Saphan Hin, where runners turned west and concluded the day’s run at the King Power duty-free store on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit.
The run continued yesterday (Oct 27) from the King Power store at 6am north to Laguna Grove at Laguna Phuket in Cherng Talay.
Later yesterday afternoon, Toon also joined a 10.6km “mini marathon” from Laguna Grove to Xana Beach Club, starting at about 4pm.
At the Laguna Grove run yesterday, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana told the crowd gathered there, “Phuket people are happy and proud to have the opportunity to participate in charity running activities. Kaokonlakao is moving forward ‘step by step, in the south, and even though it is small steps being taken, it leads to great power.”
Heavy rain lashed runners for over an hour during the run yesterday, while all motorists were urged to exercise high caution while passing the runners as they made their way down and back up the island.
The funds raised will go towards buying medical equipment at five hospitals in Southren Thailand, including Vachira Phuket, where only last month the hospital director was at pains to explain a “misunderstanding” to the public over the funds needed for the hospital to buy a high-powered neurosurgery microscope. (See story here.)
Be the first to comment.