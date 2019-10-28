Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Toon Bodyslam’s hospital charity run raises B36mn

Toon Bodyslam’s hospital charity run raises B36mn

PHUKET: The charity run led by Thai rock celebrity and now running sensation Artiwara “Toon Bodyslam” Kongmalai held over the weekend has so far raised more than B36 million for five public hospitals in southern Thailand, including Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

charityhealtheconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 October 2019, 11:18AM

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai (centre, in white shirt) with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left of centre) and supporters point to the heavens before startng the ‘mini marathon’ from Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai (centre, in white shirt) with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left of centre) and supporters point to the heavens before startng the ‘mini marathon’ from Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai (2nd from left) joins supporters as he arrives in Phuket on Saturday (Oct 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai (2nd from left) joins supporters as he arrives in Phuket on Saturday (Oct 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai arrives in Phuket on Saturday (Oct 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai arrives in Phuket on Saturday (Oct 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai arrives in Phuket on Saturday (Oct 26). Photo: PR Dept

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai arrives in Phuket on Saturday (Oct 26). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana speaks to the crowd before starting the ‘mini marathon’ from Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana speaks to the crowd before starting the ‘mini marathon’ from Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai speaks to the crowd before starting the ‘mini marathon’ from Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai speaks to the crowd before starting the ‘mini marathon’ from Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana gives Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai a hug before starting the ‘mini marathon’ from Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana gives Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai a hug before starting the ‘mini marathon’ from Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

The starter’s horn is sounded to get runners underway at Laguna grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

The starter’s horn is sounded to get runners underway at Laguna grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Thousands gather for the start of the ‘mini marathon’ at Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Thousands gather for the start of the ‘mini marathon’ at Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Thousands gather for the start of the ‘mini marathon’ at Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

Thousands gather for the start of the ‘mini marathon’ at Laguna Grove yesterday afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: PR Dept

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A host of Thai celebrities joined the run in Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

As of this morning (Oct 28) the Kaokonlakao Foundation reported that the fund-raising had reached B36,756,474. (See website here.)

The foundation this morning also posted a thank you to all people who took part – altogether some 13,000 people, the organisation noted.

Toon and supporters of the charity drive began the 300km-plus run at Trang Hospital last Thursday (Oct 24) and made their away through Krabi and Phang Nga provinces before crossing the Srisoonthorn Bridge onto Phuket on Saturday afternoon (Oct 26).

The run in Phuket was conducted in five stages, with different Thai celebrities joining Toon, who is now 40 years old, during the different stages in support of the charity run, which proceeded south along Thepkrasattri Rd and through Phuket Town to Saphan Hin, where runners turned west and concluded the day’s run at the King Power duty-free store on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit.

The run continued yesterday (Oct 27) from the King Power store at 6am north to Laguna Grove at Laguna Phuket in Cherng Talay.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Later yesterday afternoon, Toon also joined a 10.6km “mini marathon” from Laguna Grove to Xana Beach Club, starting at about 4pm.

At the Laguna Grove run yesterday, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana told the crowd gathered there, “Phuket people are happy and proud to have the opportunity to participate in charity running activities. Kaokonlakao is moving forward ‘step by step, in the south, and even though it is small steps being taken, it leads to great power.”

Heavy rain lashed runners for over an hour during the run yesterday, while all motorists were urged to exercise high caution while passing the runners as they made their way down and back up the island.

The funds raised will go towards buying medical equipment at five hospitals in Southren Thailand, including Vachira Phuket, where only last month the hospital director was at pains to explain a “misunderstanding” to the public over the funds needed for the hospital to buy a high-powered neurosurgery microscope. (See story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration talks loophole? Airport 2, in Phang Nga! Trafficking, beating boys! || October 28
Phuket readies for Loy Krathong
Vietnam Airlines daily direct flights from Ho Chi Minh land in Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Meat-hauling pickup slams into power pole
Phuket Property Guide: Earning short-term rentals – the legal way
Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed
Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket opens new rescue center at Muang Mai
Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga
Fresh UK arrests over 39 dead found in truck, some victims may be Vietnamese
Pattaya Boat Show blooms
Facebook ‘news tab’ seeks to reboot its role with media
Blacklisted Belarusian, Pakistani arrested in Phuket, deported
Police hunt Korean ‘friend’ accused of stabbing, robbing compatriot

 

Phuket community
Soi Dog Foundation continues fight to end dog meat trade in Hanoi

THIS HAS TO STOP !!!...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

now this is stupid. Last week my wife went to Bangkok for a few days, on her return her 90 report w...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

So it took the idiots in immigration several week to realize what most expats on "O" visas...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

Classic "When You Don't Know, Baffle 'Em With BS" response. How anyone respects t...(Read More)

Blacklisted Belarusian, Pakistani arrested in Phuket, deported

Same as Mr Shiehk, arrived July 5, permt revoked Oct 1... seems the biometric system is a failure, t...(Read More)

Blacklisted Belarusian, Pakistani arrested in Phuket, deported

"The man was granted a 90-day permission to stay in the Kingdom, until biometrics revealed he w...(Read More)

Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga

Nice photos. Would be nice to see such a same photo session about a meeting how to tackle the Phuket...(Read More)

Cambodian woman arrested for trafficking, beating boys in Patong

All this youth/slavery of kids was daily happening under the eyes of the Patong police and thai peop...(Read More)

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: 15 practical ways to break the plastic habit

Wonderful Idea and we have invented recycled EPS reuse for years and have brought a building system ...(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation continues fight to end dog meat trade in Hanoi

Please & please help them. They are waiting your help. Also, sharing this to aganist trade do...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie