BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tony Jaa joins the fray in Monster Hunter

Tony Jaa joins the fray in Monster Hunter

While a film is often judged by the way that it is received during the Awards season there are times when the best feeling in the world is to sit down and watch a film that is never going to be even mentioned during the illustrious awards period. Yes, it is great to sit down and watch a film that challenges you or makes you think, but at other times all you really want to do is sit down, turn your brain off and watch something dumb yet enjoyable. That is where films like Monster Hunter come into the picture.

World-Entertainment
By David Griffiths

Saturday 2 January 2021, 12:06PM

Thai action star Tony Jaa (right) joins Milla Jovovich on her quest in Monster Hunter. Image: IMDB

Thai action star Tony Jaa (right) joins Milla Jovovich on her quest in Monster Hunter. Image: IMDB

Based on the popular video game franchise Monster Hunter sees director Paul WS Anderson (Alien vs Predator) once again re-united with his real-life wife Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) after the duo made four Resident Evil movies together.

The storyline is basic. Jovovich plays Lt Artemis, a strong but caring soldier who is well-respected by her colleagues who serve under her. While out on a mission looking for the missing Beta team, they suddenly find themselves stuck inside a powerful storm that somehow pushes them through a gateway to another dimension where the likes of the Admiral (Ron Perlman – Hellboy) are stuck in an everlasting race to survive as they hunted by other-worldly creatures.

As Artemis’ crew drop like flies (note: that isn’t a spoiler as it pretty much happens in the first 20 minutes of the film) she suddenly finds her only help can come from a weather-beaten warrior known to the audience only as The Hunter (Tony Jaa – Ong-Bak). The only problem is that while they rely on each for survival they also don’t trust each other.

Chances are if you have enjoyed what Anderson has done as a filmmaker with the Resident Evil franchise over the years then you will also enjoy Monster Hunter. The film is pretty much action sequence after action sequence yet somehow it also makes The Hunter and Artemis likeable characters. The fact that you can tell that Jovovich and Jaa obviously got on well off-screen makes for a chemistry on screen that just can’t be manufactured.

For me the film’s biggest weakness was that it didn’t allow us long enough in the world that it had set up. Outside of The Hunter and Artemis most of the characters are ‘missing’ for a huge chunk of the film which means the audience never really gets a chance to know other interesting characters like the Admiral and his team.

The ending is insanely rushed to the point that you almost wish that Anderson had adapted this into a television series rather than a movie and as the final credits role you really do find yourself hoping that the movie becomes a franchise so you get a chance to share more adventures with these characters and take another trip into this world that leaves more questions about it than answers.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The key to this film working though is the amazing visuals created by Anderson and his team. When it comes to epic action sequences there are few in the cinema world that can do what Anderson does. Even when the Resident Evil franchise felt like it had thrown away any scrips or plot you could always guarantee that Anderson’s action sequences would be out of this world, and the same happens here. Add that to the fact that Anderson gives this film a feel like it is a war film with monsters just thrown in and it is not hard to see why this film is going to become a guilty pleasure for a lot of action film lovers out there. 

If you are looking for a film that will keep you entertained without making you think these holidays then Monster Hunter is the film for you. Yes it has huge action sequences, lovable heroes and reveals a unique pairing of Jovovich and Jaa, but do be prepared for a film where the ending is slightly rushed but will leave you wanting more. Monster Hunter is far from the perfect film but is certainly enjoyable for those of us who like action films.

3/5 Stars

Monster Hunter is currently screening in Phuket but is yet to be classified.

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Soi Dog Foundation celebrates half-a-million sterilisations
Bob the Cat is back!
Blazing Saddles: Life’s a Beach… so just grab it!
The spirit of service learning
A Meal With… Benny at ‘Benny’s’
Culinary Detective: Phuket’s PRU continues to garner accolades in Michelin Guide 2021
Green Thoughts: Lilies – A Rainbow Nation
A year for the ‘Wonder Woman’
Phuket, Phang Nga gain new entries in Michelin Guide
Sustainably Yours: What does a COVID vaccine mean?
The Croods make a comeback
A Merry Panto Christmas to you all!
Ghosts Of War, a deft mix of war, horror
Phuket Swap Shop to raise funds for endangered school
Healthy Habits: Sulphur-rich ‘superfoods’ and Thai kitchen staples

 

Phuket community
Bangkok closures across the board

Kurt, I do not have a business here. I fled the lockdown in my home country end of November, did go ...(Read More)

One more Covid-19 death, 216 new cases

The new zoning is absolute BS. Now it includes provinces with zero infections, like Chumphon or Prac...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign

"He measured a reading of “262%” (the equivalent of 0.262)"... meaning? [Thanks - a...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign

Kurt, we don't know all the facts. Maybe right turn was red and straight ahead was green and may...(Read More)

Bangkok closures across the board

@GerryT81, See the greater picture. See what is happening now all over Thailand. Read again the mea...(Read More)

Cabinet adds new eight new public holidays for 2021

Funny that retirees on here, who do actually nothing more than spreading negative vibes all day, com...(Read More)

Bangkok closures across the board

Brilliant idea Kurt ! No one in and no one out. Lockdown again ! And best to go back to the status o...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign

Poor Mr Kasemsan (RIP). What a silly way to die because of a pick up driver who obviously intended t...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths hold at zero

@Galong, we are now in the traditional 'road block tent sitting week. Than other normal little...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms retirement ‘visa’ income combo still accepted

@ engism, When you visit Phuket Immigration Office and one employee seems not clearly know/not have...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Benihana Phuket
K9 Point
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 