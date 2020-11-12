Oak Maedow Phuket
Tonino Lamborghini to launch luxury hotel in Phuket

PHUKET: Tonino Lamborghini, the Italian brand famous for its luxurious products and designs, has unveiled plans to launch its inaugural hotel project on Phuket as part of a landmark collaboration with Utopia Corporation. 

tourismconstruction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 November 2020, 02:25PM

Tonino Lamborghini Boutique Hotel Phuket will be set directly on Chalong Bay, on Phuket’s southeast coast.

Hachi Yin, Chief Executive Officer, Utopia Corporation.

Scheduled to welcome guests in 2023, Tonino Lamborghini Boutique Hotel Phuket will be a one-of-a-kind luxury resort nestled directly on the beachfront at Chalong Bay, on Phuket’s southeast coast, overlooking the islands in Phang Nga Bay.

The  low-rise retreat is the vision of Alexander Wong, founder of Alexander Wong Architects, whose original avant-garde style has won multiple global awards.

Guests will be welcomed into a world of international glitz, with a Glamour Lobby that features slatted rosewood LED screens to provide a dramatic first impression, said a release announcing the the new hotel.

“Guests can stay in a collection of 39 suites and seven villas, all of which are equipped with cutting-edge amenities and adorned with designer furnishings and abstract artworks.  The Futura Suites and The Glamour Suites are conceived to be aesthetically exciting and provocative without sacrificing functionality,” the release adds.

Alexander Wong considers Phuket to be the ‘Miami of Asia’, due to its international allure and cultural appeal. Reflecting the spirit of South Beach, Tonino Lamborghini Boutique Hotel Phuket will feature its signature Red Pool, which will embrace the best elements of a chic Floridian beach club. The Miami restaurant is a multi-sensory feast for diners, with a contemporary menu and a colourful ceiling inspired by the French post-impressionist painter, Henri Rousseau. Guests can also stay in shape at the state-of-the-art Power Gym, the release noted.

“After the opening of our branded hotels in Suzhou, Kunshan and Huangshi, the launch of a real estate project in China, and our latest residence project in Brazil, today I am proud to announce the partnership Utopia Corporation for the development of the Tonino Lamborghini Boutique Hotel Phuket, which represents another great milestone for the Tonino Lamborghini Company in the hospitality industry,” said Ferruccio Lamborghini, CEO & Vice President of Tonino Lamborghini Company, and heir of the Lamborghini family.

“Our goal is to bring a branded Tonino Lamborghini experience to the best places worldwide, and soon we will bring the Tonino Lamborghini spirit to Phuket: one of the world’s finest tourist destinations. Tonino Lamborghini Boutique Hotel will be a luxury hotel with captivating architecture, bespoke interior design and top-quality services, with the ultimate purpose to satisfy the top-level requests of international clientele. Together with Utopia, we will strive to offer a new concept of hospitality. Our clientele will feel the values of our family’s DNA and heritage, Italian spirit, extreme attention-to-detail, and the energy that Tonino Lamborghini brand transmits. As my father always says; ‘If I cannot give you Italy, I will give you Its feeling!’”

Hachi Yin, Chief Executive Officer of Melbourne-based Utopia Corporation, said, “We are delighted to form this landmark agreement with Tonino Lamborghini. It is indeed an honour to introduce this famous Italian name to Thailand’s hotel industry for the first time; their brand is recognised around the globe as a beacon of luxury, exclusivity and flair. Combined with Utopia Corporation’s hospitality and development expertise, I am confident that our partnership will usher in an exciting new era for Phuket’s tourism industry, allowing us to attract new markets.”

Utopia Corporation was established in 2015 and has grown rapidly to become one of the largest real estate developers in Phuket, with a collection of hospitality, residential, commercial and entertainment projects across the island, along with architecture, design, development, engineering, construction and hotel operation services, explained the release.

The company operates three own-branded hotels in Phuket: Utopia Kata, Utopia Loft, and Utopia Naiharn, which was named as Asia’s ‘Top Emerging Hotel’ in the Now Travel Asia Awards.

Tonino Lamborghini Boutique Hotel Phuket will start construction in August 2021, with completion expected by July 2023. The hotel is expected to celebrate its grand opening in November 2023.

Utopia Corporation was established in 2015 and presently is the largest real estate developer in Phuket, the release noted

“Utopia Corporation contributes to solving fragmentation on the island by integrating and planning for connectivity in its masterplan ­to develop the Utopia Empire: a development portfolio that includes a collection of hotels, apartments, villas, commercial complexes, architecture, interior design, engineering and hotel operations. Under the leadership of its CEO, Hachi Yin, Utopia Corporation, comprises many divisions, including Utopia Construction Group, Utopia Hotel Group, Club Utopia and IPA Finance & Law,” the release explained.

Utopia Corporation has developed and constructed nine real estate projects in Phuket within four years, including apartments, villas and commercial complexes, with a total construction area of ​​120,000 square metres, an investment of B8 billion and a total of nearly 2,000 keys.

Among them, three hotel apartment projects have already started operating. Utopia Corporation is also the winner of multiple property awards, including FIABCI 2020 Prix d’Excellence for Utopia Karon, Utopia Central and Utopia Thalang, 2018 and 2019 Dot Property Winner for Best Development and Construction Company, PropertyGuru 2018 award winner for Design & Construction. In 2019, its flagship property, Utopia Naiharn, won Now Travel Asia Award for Asia’s Top Emerging Hotel.

