"Tom Rhodes is one of the best stand-ups..." JIMMY CARR "A mostly natural intellect with a knack for reporting the harsh realities of life with a dark and absurdly optimistic cynicism." THE NEW YORK TIMES Nov 9th, the legendary TOM RHODES, a truly international comedian with over 30 years in the game as a stand-up comes to tour in Thailand with his Phuket stop, where else but Underwood Art Factory with The Comedy Club Bangkok! With countless TV appearances on Comedy Central (being the first signed comic with the channel!) NBC, The Daily Show, Netflix and much more with regular podcasts with BILL BURR and JOE ROGAN. Tom has a career that not only includes stand-up specials , a sitcom, a travel show, a late-night talk show, his critically acclaimed podcast Tom Rhodes Radio, as well as being a travel writer for the Huffington Post. Come see a true legend joined by special guests! Tickets just ฿600 in advance or ฿800 on the door. And for our lovely audience!
Tom Rhodes Live Comedy In Phuket
Start From: Thursday 9 November 2017, 08:00AM
to Thursday 9 November 2017, 10:00AM