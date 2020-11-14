Tokyo Olympic Games broadcast bonanza confirmed

OLYMPICS: Six local television channels will live broadcast the Tokyo Olympic Games next year with Thai sports fans also able to follow live action via mobile platforms.

OlympicsParalympics

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 November 2020, 11:16AM

Olympic and Paralympic Games athletes, former medal winners and officials attend a press conference on Thursday (Nov 12). Photo: Bangkok Post.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) have joined hands with the private sector to ensure fans will be able to follow live action from the biennial tournament and that they will not miss out on how Thai athletes perform in Tokyo next year.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn presided over a press conference on Thursday (Nov 12) to announce the live broadcast. Khun-ying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee, Dr Kongsak Yodmani, SAT governor and Dr Pakdee Manawech, deputy secretary general of NBTC, also attended the event.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, scheduled to be held this year, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games will now be held from July 23 to Aug 8, followed by the Paralympic Games between Aug 24-Sept 5.

Six local channels - NBT (2), ThaiPBS (3), New18 (18), True4U (24), GMM TV (25) and PPTV HD (36) - will cover a large number of events and those that involve Thai athletes participate. Fans will also be able to watch live action on T-Sports24s and mobile applications such as AIS Play and AIS Play Box.

Phiphat said the Thai government is ready to help the country’s athletes participate in the Games next year. “I hope the Thai athletes will bring a good name to the country and we have also finalised arrangements for the Thai fans to enjoy the Tokyo Olympics,” he added.

“It is confirmed that the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 will happen. Japan is now moving forward with necessary measures to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic so that everyone attending the Olympic Games next year will be safe,” said Patama.

“IOC president Mr Thomas Bach is also very confident that the Games will be successful because IOC is working hard alongside the host nation.”

Eighteen Thai athletes have so far qualified for the quadrennial tournament.

They are Panipak Wongpattanakit (taekwondo), Sawek Sethaporn (skeet & trap), Kamolwan Chanyim (sailing), Siriporn Kaewduanngarm (Windsurf), Juthatip Maneepan (cycling), Issaranuudom Purihiranyapat (shooting), Napatsawan Yangpaiboon (shooting), Tanyaporn Prueksakorn (shooting), Suthiya Jewchalermmitr (skeet & trap), Issarapa Eimprasertsuk (skeet & trap), Arinattha Chawatanon, Korntawat Sumran, Weerapat Pitakanon and Suphanat Worrakul (equestrian), Thitisan Panmod (boxing), Sudaporn Seesorndee (boxing), Baison Maneekon (boxing) and Chatchaidecha Buddee (boxing).