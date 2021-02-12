BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear

Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear

OLYMPICS: Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori bowed to mounting pressure and resigned today (Feb 12) over sexist remarks, but his replacement was not immediately clear after opposition emerged to his favoured successor.

Olympics
By AFP

Friday 12 February 2021, 05:00PM

Yoshiro Mori has resigned his post following his controversial comments. Photo: AFP.

Yoshiro Mori has resigned his post following his controversial comments. Photo: AFP.

The resignation and the leadership vacuum left by the controversy add to the woes of organisers struggling to win over a sceptical public less than six months before the virus-delayed Games.

Mori, 83, sparked outrage by claiming last week that women speak too much in meetings, with officials, sports stars and Olympic sponsors slamming the remarks as inappropriate.

Today he announced he would step down, effective immediately.

“My inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos. I would like to express my sincere apologies,” he told a meeting of Tokyo 2020’s executive board and council called to discuss his remarks.

“What is important is to hold the Olympics from July. It must not be the case that my presence becomes an obstacle to that.”

There was confusion about who would succeed Mori, who had initially selected well-known sports administrator Saburo Kawabuchi, 84, to replace him.

The transition had appeared a done deal, with the former footballer granting interviews to local media describing his planned priorities in the new job.

But opposition to the selection of another octogenarian, and Mori’s control over the process, quickly mounted.

Hashtags opposing Kawabuchi’s appointment trended on Twitter in Japan, and the country’s Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto insisted “nothing has been decided”.

By this afternoon, local media reported Tokyo 2020 was under pressure to reverse the appointment and that Kawabuchi had decided to turn down the job.

Leadership vacuum

Mori’s resignation caps over a week of uproar after he told members of Japan’s Olympic Committee that women have difficulty speaking concisely, “which is annoying.”

He apologised but then defended his remarks and told reporters: “I don’t speak to women much.”

QSI International School Phuket

The comments drew fire at home and abroad. Several hundred Olympic volunteers have since withdrawn and a petition calling for action against him gathered nearly 150,000 signatures.

Today Mori said he does not “look down on women”, and had tried to amplify their voice, including the seven women on the 35-member Tokyo 2020 board.

“They hesitated to raise their hand to speak up. I even called out their name to encourage them,” he said.

Tokyo city governor Yuriko Koike, who had condemned Mori’s remarks, offered tribute after his resignation “to all the work president Mori has done”.

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons also thanked Mori and said he hoped the reaction to the comments would “be harnessed so that society places greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion.”

The race to fill Mori’s former post is now wide open, with reports suggesting Hashimoto - a former Winter and Summer Olympian and one of just two women in the cabinet - was a leading candidate.

The fallout comes with organisers already battling public doubt about holding the huge international event this summer.

Around 80% of Japanese polled in recent surveys back either further postponement or an outright cancellation.

Organisers have tried to quell the disquiet by releasing virus rulebooks for athletes, officials and media, including restrictions on movement and regular testing.

But with Tokyo and other regions under a virus state of emergency, doubts persist about the event’s viability.

The first Olympic test event of 2021 has already been postponed because of Japan’s strict entry rules.

Japan’s first vaccine approval is expected over the weekend, with thousands of medical workers first in line to be inoculated, likely by the end of February.

But the broader rollout will move slowly, with vaccination of the elderly not set to start until April.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Aussie Open bars fans, players into ‘bubble’ after snap COVID lockdown
F1 star Alonso ‘conscious and well’ after cycling accident
‘Wonder Boy’ calls for title shot after big win
Bas, Popor eye Tokyo gold
Fossils dig deep for historic ACG victory
Honours even after cross-over code challenge at ACG
Frustrated Kenin struggles in Aussie Open defence
Brady’s magnificent seven as Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl
Four-goal Man City crush Liverpool, Kane stars for Spurs
Scotland end 38-year Twickenham jinx to stun England
Man Utd blow lead twice against Everton, Villa outgun Arsenal
Thomas makes history as first female Super Bowl official
Liverpool face must-win Man City test as bottom three cut adrift
Play resumes at Melbourne tennis as negative COVID tests roll in
Rights groups urge world leaders to boycott Beijing Olympics

 

Phuket community
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism

the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

The next time, he might injure someone. Take away is right to drive, period! I'm so tired of the...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

4 Persons in the cabin of the truck, ( is that allowed?) and it had to be the driver to play GPS? No...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

Thai Officials better worry about the Thai standard of living of many Thai people. Millions around t...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Kevinsites. Just your demand will not make them return your money. You have to go to Court 2 times. ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

400 baht- that will teach him!! ...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Mr Manassanan and Kata Ltd have not been responsive to our repeated demands to refund our investmen...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

With lockdowns having been in place since April we are in for a mini boom around now- people had not...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort

 