Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma

THAILAND: A two-year-old boy who was left in a hot van outside a childcare centre for six hours died last night (Aug 15), four days after he fell into a coma.

deathSafety
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 16 August 2020, 12:53PM

The family of Nong Kongbin, 2, wait outside the intensive care unit at Maharaj Si Thammarat Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat, where the boy died last night (Aug 15). Photo: Nujaree Raekrun.

Staff of Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital confirmed the death of Thanakit “Nong Kongbin” Yodmanee, whose organs had been failing.

The toddler was taken to the hospital on Aug 11 after he was found unconscious in the back of the van at the Wat Srimaram childcare development centre in tambon Kathum of Phibun district. He had been forgotten and left locked in the van alone from 7:30am to around 1:30pm.

The boy was in a coma and was put on life support at the hospital.

Doctors tried in vain yesterday to save the boy’s life after his liver and kidneys stopped functioning. His parents later decided to have their son taken off life support. The hospital confirmed his death at 5:20pm.

Pol Maj Gen Sonthichai Arwattanakulthep, chief of the Nakhon Si Thammarat police, said police would press charges of negligence causing death against the van driver and a teacher who was in charge of looking after the children in the van.

