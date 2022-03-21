BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Toddler drowns in Phuket hotel pool

PHUKET: A 3-year-old boy has drowned in a Phuket hotel pool after wandering out of the hotel room while his parents, on holiday in Phuket, were sleeping, Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit has reported.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 March 2022, 10:24AM

Photo: Phuket City Police

The tragic incident happened at about 1pm yesterday (Mar 20), Col Sarawut said in a brief report explaining the child’s death.

Lt Col Sittipong Kruehong, the investigative officer on duty, was notified of the death by medical staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

At the hospital, medical staff explained to Lt Col Sittipong that they had performed a post-mortem examination and found no evidence of any other trauma. The cause of death was recorded as drowning.

The child was identified as Ratchasri Chuasrisakul, 3, from Pathum Thani.

Ratchasri was with his parents at the Supitcha Hotel in Koh Kaew, Col Sarawut explained in his report.

While his parents were sleeping, Ratchasri opened the door to leave the room and made his way to the swimming pool, he said.

A “good citizen” saw Ratchasri drowning and rushed to get him out of the pool. Immediate first aid was administered and emergency workers were called to rush him to hospital.

Sadly, efforts to revive Ratchasri failed.

Arrangements have been made to release Ratchasri’s body to his parents so they can conduct his funeral, Col Sarawut noted in his report.

The report did not mention whether police were continuing any investigation into Ratchasri’s death.

Nasa12 | 21 March 2022 - 11:01:18 

Sad sad

 

