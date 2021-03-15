BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tobacco agency pins hopes on hemp

Tobacco agency pins hopes on hemp

BANGKOK: The Tobacco Authority of Thailand (TOAT) expects lucrative businesses related to cannabis and hemp extracts will help compensate for deteriorating income from tobacco production.


By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 March 2021, 09:13AM

Cannabis is grown on a farm in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The tobacco authority believes the business value of cannabis and hemp could reach tens of billions of baht. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert / Bangkok Post

Cannabis is grown on a farm in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The tobacco authority believes the business value of cannabis and hemp could reach tens of billions of baht. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert / Bangkok Post

TOAT is drafting a ministerial regulation to give the organisation the authority to grow and produce extracts from cannabis and hemp, which can be used in medicine and cosmetics, said TOAT governor Panuphol Rattanakanjanapatra, reports the Bangkok Post.

Although the Tobacco Act stipulates TOAT can produce tobacco leaves and other plants, clarity is needed on TOAT conducting R&D on cannabis and hemp for commercial purposes.

TOAT discussed with the State Enterprise Policy Office and the Office of the Council of State issuing a ministerial regulation for TOAT to be involved with cannabis and hemp businesses.

While cannabis contains a psychoactive substance, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, it also contains the medically beneficial substance cannabidiol or CBD, which has no psychoactive effects.

The business value of cannabis and hemp could reach tens of billions of baht, which can compensate for a decline in tobacco income stemming from the tobacco tax structure, said Mr Panuphol.

At present, a two-tier system is applied for excise duties levied on cigarettes. A 20% tax rate is applied to the retail price for packs costing up to B60.

If the retail price exceeds B60 per pack, a 40% tax rate is applied.

A flat tax rate of 40% was scheduled to be applied in October 2019, regardless of the retail price, but there has been opposition from the authority and tobacco farmers.

 

