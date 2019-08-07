Kata Rocks
TMD issues weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has reissued a weather advisory for Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi, warning of heavy isolated rains and strong wind waves reaching up to four metres high from Thursday (Aug 8) through to Sunday (Aug 11).

weathertourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 August 2019, 09:22PM

The warning forecasts heavy rainfall along the coast, and as far north as Ranong.

“There is a high possibility of flash floods due to continuous heavy rain,” the warning said.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to reach two to four meters high. In thundershower areas, waves can be even more than four meters high, the warning noted.

“The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify, and the active low-pressure cell covers the South China Sea,” the warning said, which was issued at 5pm by TMD Director-General Phuwieng Prakhammintara.

“People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash flood and water runoff. Provinces include Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi,” it added.

Boat operators are advised to exercise caution, and small boats are urged to refrain from going out to sea until the storm weather passes, the warning noted.

People were urged to follow weather announcements by the TMD, and for more information to check the TMD website (click here) or call weather forecast hotline 1182.

