PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a nationwide thunderstorm warning for today through to Tuesday (Apr 13-16) that includes Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang and Satun.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 April 2019, 01:05PM

The TMD has issued a nationwide thunderstorm warning. Image: NNT

Other areas in the South included in the warning are Yala and Narathiwat.

The nationwide warning explained that a high pressure area from China will spread to cover the northeast and the South China Sea.

“Thailand is experiencing hot weather causing the region to have a summer storms which will begin to spread to cover the northeastern and eastern regions first,” the warning noted.

“Upper Thailand will have a summer storms, and thunderstorms with strong winds and hail in some areas, including lightning storms,” the warning said.

The TMD explained that the warning was being issued so that people are aware of the impending weather conditions, especially those travelling during the Songkran holidays.

“The situation may see thunderstorms with strong gusts and hail throughout the provinces in the north, northeast, central and southern regions,” the warning noted.

“Avoid being in open spaces and under big trees and poorly built advertising signs, and beware of lightning. Farmers should be prepared to prevent and beware of damage to agricultural products as well,” the warning added.

The warning advised people to closely follow weather news information from the government, and urged people travelling by car to check that their vehicles are ready before use

“People should be more careful when travelling by car during rainy conditions, when there are more road accidents than usual,” the warning noted.

People looking for updates on the weather situation wer4e advised to call the National Disaster Warning Center on 02-3994114.