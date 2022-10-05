British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Title celebrations on hold for Mad Max after Singapore stumble

Title celebrations on hold for Mad Max after Singapore stumble

FORMULA ONE: What goes around comes around. Max Verstappen might do well to reflect on that maxim after turning in his worst performance of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix last Sunday (Oct 2) and squandering his first chance to seal the drivers championship.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Thursday 6 October 2022, 10:00AM

A dejected Max Verstappen leaves the circuit after last Sunday’s (Oct 2) Singapore Grand Prix. Photo: AFP

A dejected Max Verstappen leaves the circuit after last Sunday’s (Oct 2) Singapore Grand Prix. Photo: AFP

Formula 1’s weekend in Marina Bay was chaotic and unpredictable. Typically hot and humid conditions welcomed the drivers on Friday, but Saturday was almost completely washed out by torrential rain, sweeping away with it the chance for anyone to build any kind of rhythm around a track that demands confidence in the face of the risk of a serious crash.

It didn’t seem to trouble Verstappen, who was out to extend his unbroken run of victories to six.

He powered through his lack of practice time to make himself favourite to take pole on the still-damp track on Saturday night, but just as he was set to post what would have been the session’s quickest time, he was called into pit lane by his team to end the session.

The Dutchman’s car had been underfuelled. He didn’t have enough to complete the lap and provide a sample to the regulator after the session.

It left him eighth on the grid while title challenger Charles Leclerc took pole.

“It is incredibly frustrating and it shouldn’t happen,” Verstappen told British TV, blasting his team. “Even when you underfuel it or don’t plan to do those six laps then at least you track that throughout the session to know you aren’t going to make it. We should’ve seen that way earlier.

“It is never acceptable. Of course you learn from it, but this is really bad. It shouldn’t happen.”

It was indeed a clumsy error, but it was a relatively ungracious throwing under the bus of a team that’s set to power him to an easy second title.

Sometimes karma is unforgiving.

Brightview Center

Verstappen’s weekend went from bad to worse form the moment the lights went out. A botched start - his car went into anti-stall - dropped him down to 12th in what Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko said was a case of the Dutchman having his car in the wrong engine mode.

He embarked on a typically feisty fightback, but he undid his own good work in a hasty attempt to pass Lando Norris immediately after a late safety car intervention, when his tyres were too cold. The lack of pressure meant he bottomed out over a bump and locked up, sending him into the run-off zone and badly damaging his tyres.

He was forced to pit a second time, which sent him to the back of the pack and forced him to fight back up the order all over again, eventually rescuing seventh.

It was a strangely scrappy weekend for a driver who’s been the benchmark for so much of this season. It was his equal worst finish of the year, but his other seventh place at Silverstone came through car damage, making this comfortably his least convincing race - and it was largely down to pure impetuousness made more surprising by the prize on offer, albeit claiming the title in Singapore was always a long shot.

What goes around comes around - not that Verstappen seemed to see it that way.

“I think we all know that it already kicked off yesterday and that’s why we put ourselves in that position,” Verstappen said of his race, pinning the blame on his poor qualifying result. “Then it can either go brilliantly today or it can go like we had today.

“After yesterday we cannot ask for miracles.”

Maybe it’s the single-mindedness needed to crush the competition in the way he’s done this year, or perhaps it’s just the unfamiliarity of the struggle after such a relatively smooth-running season. Either way, some in the team must be wondering why one mistake on Saturday seemed to count for more than several on Sunday.

But this weekend it’s likely to pale into insignificance anyway, with a second chance to sew up the title at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2022 dates set
Atthaya rises to world number 2
Saudi desert megacity to host Asian Winter Games
Women referees at World Cup in Qatar a ‘strong sign’
Haaland, Foden hat-tricks help Man City thrash Man Utd 6-3
Oliveira wins rain-hit Thai MotoGP as title race tightens again
Perez wins to delay Verstappen title
Arsenal show title mettle, Potter gets first Chelsea win
Thai women topple Dominican wall
Leclerc on pole after Verstappen runs out of fuel
Arsenal, Spurs seek to prove title credentials in north London derby
LIV Tour makes Asian debut in Bangkok
Zarco fastest in Thai MotoGP practice
Match point in Singapore for Verstappen
Buri Ram MotoGP to help boost economic recovery

 

Phuket community
Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

So what is not special service for foreigners in this racist country. Like police, Immigration, Tax...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

@Christysweet, thai girls are smarter than thai men. They think. It's not for nothing that many ...(Read More)

‘No closures’ when virus hits schools

@ Christysweet, yes, I got 3 Pfizer vaccinations + them nicely registered in my international vacci...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

I wonder why we never hear about Thai girls behaving in such outageously dangerous manners. Such a m...(Read More)

‘No closures’ when virus hits schools

The Thai manufactured version od AZ was stopped as it was causing blood clots. The Sinovac was safe...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

Class. Action. Lawsuit....(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

Why are you calling this an "accident". [an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly...(Read More)

Small fishing boat left adrift safely rescued

The governor and a host of other very important officers and representatives welcome them?! Was the ...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

What a load of BS. Everyone knows a leopard can't change it's spots. Asking Phuket's inf...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

what a joke.......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 