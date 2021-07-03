The Phuket News
Tired of being ignored, volunteers at Phuket Dog Shelter lodge complaint with Governor

PHUKET: Volunteers at the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter have filed an official complain to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew after claiming their requests for help from the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office (PPLO) have been constantly ignored.

animalsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 July 2021, 01:49PM

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee accepts the formal complaint from volunteers at the Phuket Dog Shelter yesterday. Photo: PR dept

The formal complaint, received in person by Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee yesterday (July 2), claimed that the PPLO had informed the volunteers that any requests or complaints were being handled by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO or OrBorJor).

After hearing nothing from the PPAO for six months, the volunteers approached the organisation again for an update only to be told it was not their responsibility and it would be handled by the PPLO after all.

The volunteers returned to the PPLO for clarification and answers only to be told nothing had been done due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Having lodged an official complaint with the PPLO two months ago, the volunteers still have yet to hear back from them in reply.

“If they [PPLO] claim the lack of action is due to the pandemic then it is clear the dogs have been suffering for a long time,” the formal complaint stated.

“The livestock officers must know full well that there are only six staff at the shelter who are responsible for taking care of almost 1,000 dogs and who operate on an insufficient budget,” it added.

“You must know that the dogs in the shelter do not have freedom and have to fight for food in order to survive. We volunteers have helped by working in the shelter for the last five years when there were only originally around 300 dogs. Today there are around 1,000 dogs and urgent help is needed.

“We regularly clean all areas for the dogs, shower and clean them and separate any sick dogs from the others. We have also managed to successfully find people who are willing to adopt a dog. As the shelter did not have sufficient budget, we have found ways of generating some funds to help.

“We have never posted any images or information that may damage the image or reputation of the PPLO. We have always respected the organisation and they are fully aware of how much we care for the dogs.

“Ultimately, the PPLO has ignored our complaint. They may think that the dogs are not important. We really hope that the Phuket Governor will not ignore us like the other offices have done and instead do something to help the situation,” the letter concluded.

V/Gov Vikrom informed the volunteers who lodged the complaint that he will investigate the case further by questioning the relevant officers and will then will inform the group of the outcome in due course.

Kurt | 03 July 2021 - 14:11:25 

Don't blame Governor and vice-governors. They are very busy with preparing, welcoming, entertaining the BKK Ministers and their flock. Oh, and don't forget all their needed respect paying presence at statue ceremonies. Perhaps a extra vice governor for the daily citizens/animal needs of Phuket island?

 

