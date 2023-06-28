British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tiny Thai school on the climate change front line

Tiny Thai school on the climate change front line

BAN KHUN SAMUT CHIN: Each morning, four children stand barefoot in a line and proudly sing the national anthem as the Thai flag is raised outside their school, perched on a finger of land surrounded by the sea.

environmentweather
By AFP

Thursday 29 June 2023, 09:30AM

A temple surrounded by the sea in Ban Khun Samut Chin nearby the school. Photo: AFP

A temple surrounded by the sea in Ban Khun Samut Chin nearby the school. Photo: AFP

They are the last pupils left at the school in Ban Khun Samut Chin, a coastal village less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the edge of Bangkok that is slowly being devoured by the waves.

About 200 people cling on in the village, in a glimpse of what the future may hold for countless coastal communities around the world as climate change melts glaciers and ice sheets, causing sea levels to rise.

“I used to have many friends, around 20 or 21 classmates when I started kindergarten,” says 11-year-old Jiranan Chorsakul.

“I’m a bit lonely and I would like new students to enrol.”

At a Buddhist temple, supported on posts as it juts far out into the turbid brown-green waters of the Bay of Bangkok, village head Wisanu Kengsamut tells AFP that two kilometres of land have been lost to the sea in the past 60 years.

“Behind me there used to be a village and a mangrove forest and you could easily walk from the village to this temple... Villagers started moving inland, further and further away from the temple,” he says.

Now the only visible signs of where the village once stood are old power poles sticking out of the water.

Vision of the future

United Nations climate experts warn that sea levels have already risen by 15 to 25 centimetres (six to 10 inches) since 1900, and the pace is accelerating, especially in some tropical areas.

If warming trends continue, the oceans could rise by nearly one additional metre around the Pacific and Indian Ocean islands by the end of the century.

The effects would hit Thailand hard. An estimated 17% of the kingdom’s population - about 11 million people - live by the coast and are dependent on fishing or tourism for their livelihoods.

Dublin City University environmental politics assistant professor Danny Marks says Ban Khun Samut Chin is a vivid warning of what a “climate-ravaged world could look like”.

“We can see this as a stark microcosm of the risk that sea-level rise poses to us, particularly in the developing world,” he told AFP.

The severe erosion at Ban Khun Samut Chin has been exacerbated by poor management of the local environment and storm surges made more powerful by climate change.

Open Kitchen Laguna

Groundwater has been over-exploited and thick mangroves - which acted as a barrier to tame the waves - were destroyed to make way for prawn farms.

And dams upstream on the Chao Phraya - the river that flows through Bangkok and discharges near the village - have slowed the deposition of sediment in the bay.

The village has been working for some years with a Chulalongkorn University research project to put in bamboo and concrete pillars and replant mangroves to hold back the sea.

But in the long term “these measures might not be enough to withstand the force of nature and the village could be lost”, Wisanu says.

“We have no plans to move the village further inland because there is no more land for us to move to, so we must try to preserve what we have somehow,” he says.

Appeals to the government for help have led nowhere, he adds.

“I’ve given up hope that the government will step in. We have to save ourselves.”

If it’s still here...’

The village has a homestay programme and hopes to use eco-tourism tours to raise money and educate the public about their fight for survival.

The children are studying the local ecology, learning to identify plants and animals, and might one day be tour guides, school principal Mayuree Khonjan says.

Back in the classroom decked out with four tiny pink chairs and desks, Jiranan concentrates hard as his teacher writes numbers on the board.

“I want to be a teacher so I can pass on knowledge to other students. I want to teach at this school, if it’s still here,” Jiranan says.

But next year one boy will graduate to high school, and only three youngsters will be left to line up and sing the national anthem each morning.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tsunami drill to get competitive twist
Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally
Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax
South Koreans get younger as traditional age system dropped
FPO requests debt restructuring
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Remembering a Phuket legend, Kathu nightclubs to close for 5 years || June 28
Wet weather forecast to continue
Foreigners called to donate blood
Jason Wilder passes away
THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft
Regional OTOP comes to Phuket
Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies
House now has only 499 MPs
Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New tourism businesses, Kamala sports ground, Thai restaurants among World’s Best || June 27

 

Phuket community
Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

And, let hotels participate in deciding how to spend the 'tax'. Those who pay should be able...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Mr Rewat speaks about rumours of rampant corruption that time. Is he trying to say that there is no ...(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

If the night club venues owners are wise they relocate their premises/businesses to more 'rual&#...(Read More)

THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft

The THAI planes parked at Utapao are just good for being scrapped. Even taking spare parts from thes...(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

Kurt@ washing cars ...(Read More)

THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft

Looking at the number of Thai planes parked up at Utapao with the name blacked out for a number of y...(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

Nothing mentioned what work these foreign women were doing illegally at Phuket airport grounds....(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Tourist promotion not needed. Phuket suffers environment wise already to many tourists. Continuation...(Read More)

Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz

The main entrance to Loch Palm Golf Course in Kathu and the road leading up to the Clubhouse past ma...(Read More)

Foreigners called to donate blood

Let me guess. Most of those foreigners injured in road accidents were young(ish) males. The sheer am...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023

 