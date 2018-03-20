POOL: The 13th round of Patong Pool League ( PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played last Thursday (Mar 18) with Ting Tong Bar picking up the biggest win of the week and regaining 2nd place in the league table.

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 11:19AM

Bruce Wainwright was born in Bournemouth and has been in Patong for quite a while. He used to play for Dirty Nellies before joining Simon & Oils.

Ting Tong Bar were drawn against Wet Dreams last week, the latter of whom have been struggling to find form following the transition of the ownership of the bar and also with several new players having joined the team who lack PPL experience.

The long-term experience for Ting Tong certainly made the difference last Thursday as they cruised to a 10-1 win over Wet Dreams who are now finding it harder and harder to move up the table.

Elsewhere, Happy End Bar had a home game against Martin Swiss. Normally these teams are of equal strength, however, this time Happy End took charge of the match.

Kris and Oye both won their singles games and also played strong as a couple in their doubles game defeating their opponents.

The final score in this match was 8-3 to Happy End Bar.

League leaders Natalie Bar were up against Caddy Shack in Kathu. Last week Justin from Caddy Shack 7-balled his opponent but this week he was on the receiving end of a 7-ball thanks to the great skills of Natalie Bar’s Khun Oh.

Was it really down to great pool skills, or was it what we call karma? Nobody knows for sure but after this game Caddy Shack fought back and was able to take a narrow 6-5 win over the table toppers.

Meanwhile, Hole in One had a home match against Simon & Oils. After Simon & Oils picked up their first win of the current PPL season last week many were waiting to see the outcome of this game and whether Simon & Oils could be onto a winning streak, especially with the addition of some well known and popular players such as Khun Puy, Luke and John.

However, sadly that wasn’t to be the case as the experience of the Hole in One players shone through and they walked away with a comfortable 8-3 win.

Finally, Wombat Bar played at home to Red Light. Red Light’s top player, Scott, appears to have finally recovered from his road-trip, yes another one, as he managed to win his singles and doubles games.

However, aside from Scott, the remainder of the evening was dominated by Wombat and they had little mercy with their opponents and walked away with a good 8-3 victory.

These points put Wombat in a comfortable and well deserved 4th place in the PPL league table.

The next round of the PPL will be played this Thursday (Mar 22) with visitors and also bars who may be interested to joining next season invited to join the pool matches in the various bars.

