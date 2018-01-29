POOL: Last Thursday (Jan 25) once again saw all 10 teams play in the sixth round of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables.

Monday 29 January 2018, 03:51PM

All eyes were only on the table when Fern from Happy End Bar took her turn in last week’s action against Ting Tong Bar.

On paper, last Thursday’s match between the then second and third placed teams in the league – Ting Tong and Happy End bars – should have been a thrilling and exciting one. However, Ting Tong crushed Happy End with a perfect score of 11-0, this being the first perfect win of the season thus far.

The only positive contribution from Happy End in their match last week was the outfit from worn by their female player Fern. But even that was not enough to distract her opponent Steve in their singles game.

Well done Steve first for keeping his cool against such a distracting opponent and secondly for winning the game.

Meanwhile, Red Light Bar, who were without their star player Scott last week, who is doing a road trip to Korat via Krabi and Hua Hin, lost 8-3 to last year’s league winners Wet Dreams.

This year’s league title favourites, Natalie Bar, who now play in their news venue, showed no mercy against Wombat Bar taking home a comfortable 10-1.

Natalie’s win last week still keeps them five points clear at the top of the table just ahead of Ting Tong Bar despite their perfect win over Happy End.

Elsewhere, Simon & Oils came close to their first win of the season but narrowly lost out to Martin Swiss Guesthouse with the score finishing at 5-6 in favout of Martin Swiss.

Last Thursday also saw the leagues only Kathu derby with Hole in One Bar taking on Caddy Shack.

It was Hole in One bar who took the win in this game beating their Kathu opponents 6-5.

Reports coming in to The Phuket News state that spectator numbers for the league games are growing week-by-week, a good thing for competing bars.

The participating bars also hope that this is a sign that new bars will join the league next season.

For those interested, the league has its own Facebook page – Patong Friendly Pool League – and any persons interested can become a member and receive daily updates about the league and the participating bars as well as interesting information from the league’s sponsor Thailand Pool Tables about new products available for pool and snooker players in Thailand.

The Patong Pool League will resume again with round seven this coming Thursday.

League Table