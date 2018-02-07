BANGKOK: The deadline for Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to submit a third statement explaining all the luxury watches spotted on his wrist expires today (Feb 7), a source at the anti-graft agency said.

Wednesday 7 February 2018, 08:58AM

Thailand’s king of bling, Prawit Wongsuwon. Photo AFP

The source said the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) wrote to Gen Prawit on Jan 24 asking him to explain the watches but has so far received no response from the deputy premier.

Gen Prawit has until close of business today to provide further information, the source said.

The NACC launched an inquiry after Gen Prawit was spotted by media late last year wearing a luxury watch, believed to be a Richard Millle worth at least B2.5 million, and a diamond ring that were not included in his asset declarations.

The CSI-LA Facebook page has so far posted photos of 24 other luxury wristwatches worn by Gen Prawit picked up from past news photos which were also not declared.

According to the NACC source, anti-graft officials have interviewed four people reportedly linked to the watches and received good cooperation.

The agency has also received details about the controversial timepieces from the watch-makers and is expected to wrap up the inquiry this month, the source added.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party’s legal expert Ruangkrai Leekitwattana said he will give statements to the NACC about the original watch and diamond ring worn by Gen Prawit next week.

He said the NACC’s invitation for him to give information is in response to his petition calling for the agency to confiscate the wristwatch and the diamond ring for examination.

Gen Prawit claimed all the watches belonged to friends and were returned.

Gen Prawit’s collection of luxury watches has put the NACC and the government under pressure with growing calls for the deputy prime minister to step down.

In January the deputy prime minister offered to resign if the NACC finds him in the wrong. Last week he said he would leave the cabinet if the public wanted him to.

Netizens are proceeding with online polls to sound out whether the deputy premier should make good on his word to quit.

However, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich on Monday (Feb 5) insisted Gen Prawit is not considering stepping down any time soon.

Lt Gen Kongcheep said Gen Prawit is still committed to serving the country in his capacity as deputy premier and head of defence matters.

