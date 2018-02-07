The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Time’s up for Prawit to come clean

BANGKOK: The deadline for Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to submit a third statement explaining all the luxury watches spotted on his wrist expires today (Feb 7), a source at the anti-graft agency said.

corruption, politics,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 7 February 2018, 08:58AM

Thailand’s king of bling, Prawit Wongsuwon. Photo AFP
Thailand’s king of bling, Prawit Wongsuwon. Photo AFP

The source said the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) wrote to Gen Prawit on Jan 24 asking him to explain the watches but has so far received no response from the deputy premier.

Gen Prawit has until close of business today to provide further information, the source said.

The NACC launched an inquiry after Gen Prawit was spotted by media late last year wearing a luxury watch, believed to be a Richard Millle worth at least B2.5 million, and a diamond ring that were not included in his asset declarations.

The CSI-LA Facebook page has so far posted photos of 24 other luxury wristwatches worn by Gen Prawit picked up from past news photos which were also not declared.

According to the NACC source, anti-graft officials have interviewed four people reportedly linked to the watches and received good cooperation.

The agency has also received details about the controversial timepieces from the watch-makers and is expected to wrap up the inquiry this month, the source added.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party’s legal expert Ruangkrai Leekitwattana said he will give statements to the NACC about the original watch and diamond ring worn by Gen Prawit next week.

He said the NACC’s invitation for him to give information is in response to his petition calling for the agency to confiscate the wristwatch and the diamond ring for examination.

C and C Marine

Gen Prawit claimed all the watches belonged to friends and were returned.

Gen Prawit’s collection of luxury watches has put the NACC and the government under pressure with growing calls for the deputy prime minister to step down.

In January the deputy prime minister offered to resign if the NACC finds him in the wrong. Last week he said he would leave the cabinet if the public wanted him to.

Netizens are proceeding with online polls to sound out whether the deputy premier should make good on his word to quit.

However, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich on Monday (Feb 5) insisted Gen Prawit is not considering stepping down any time soon.

Lt Gen Kongcheep said Gen Prawit is still committed to serving the country in his capacity as deputy premier and head of defence matters.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 07 February 2018 - 10:50:53

Time is up to come clean?
They still feel they are always clean and right.
Of course, barrack styled.
They circle the wagons and pretend all is fine as they are in power.
So, do not have high expectations of mr Prawit's 'coming out'.

