Time to Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

PHUKET: Phuket will be on show in the coming week as medical workers and volunteers start to arrive unde the government-subsidised domestic tourism campaign, so be nice hosts, welcome tourists and do not take advantage of them was the strong message delivered by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning (July 29).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 29 July 2020, 05:28PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew speakign during his video address this morning (July 29). Screenshot: PR Phuket

In his new “Phuket Governor daily report to the people” video, Governor Narong today said, “This is a chance for us to show Phuket to people. Please do not look at them as potential victims. They are Thai, they are our neighbours and friends. Please put your rates down, do not overcharge for food, services, boat rides and taxis.

“Do not take advantage of them. Be a nice host. You know they can choose other provinces to travel to. Please take care of them well, if we welcome them well enough, they will share their experiences and provide good feedback with their friends. This is a way to have more tourists visit Phuket,” he added.

“Also, this will provide a good image for foreign tourists to see how Phuket people treat Thai tourists. If foreign tourists are impressed by this, they will come back again,” Governor Narong stressed.

Phuket Tourism Council President Sarayut Mallam, joining the Governor on his video address, agreed.

“Medical staff travelling to Phuket is a good opportunity to promote Phuket. They can show other people that Phuket is a safe place to come to and a place to explore their experiences enjoying fresh seafood and Phuket’s culinary heritage as a Unesco City of Gastronomy,” he added.

“We expect 50,000 medical staff from throughout the country to visit Phuket, but it is difficult to estimate how many other Thais might be coming,” Mr Sarayut said.

“The first group of medical workers are coming soon, with more coming in the coming weeks, please be nice and welcome them well,” he added.