Tighter checks, but Phuket rules for travelling to Phang Nga unchanged

PHUKET: People in Phuket who want to travel to Phang Nga for a day trip or even stay overnight need only to show that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past seven days in order to be allowed to leave the island, Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 July 2021, 11:02AM

Officer sat the checkpoihnt stop vehicles to conduct COVID checks. Photo: PR Phuket

Officer sat the checkpoihnt stop vehicles to conduct COVID checks. Photo: PR Phuket

The confirmation came as tighter rules for arrivals from 34 provinces designated as ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ high-risk COVID zones are brought into effect today (July 15).

However, the rules for entering Phuket when travelling from a ’yellow’ or ‘orange’ province ‒ such as Phuket and Phang Nga ‒ remain unchanged.

“People who live in Phuket and go to Phang Nga must present to officers at the Phuket Check Point the certificate showing they are fully vaccinated or they must show COVID-19 test results proving they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past seven days. No matter how long they are in Phang Nga, they need to present one of the documents,” Vice Governor Piyapong told The Phuket News.

The same requirement applies for when people living in Phuket return to the island from Phang Nga, he added.

SAii Laguna Phuket

“They may also need to have something to show officers at the checkpoint to prove that they really are just coming from Phang Nga. The officers will be stricter on checking all arrivals,” Vice Governor Piyapong said.

The Phuket News has been informed by people passing through the checkpoint that foreigners in particular are being pulled aside and their documents are being checked thoroughly. Slight delays are expected with the checks being conducted.



