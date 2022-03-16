Tight finish at the 2022 Sailor’s Regatta

SAILING: High spirited competition and better than expected wind conditions made for a hugely successful 5th Sailor’s Regatta last weekend (Mar 11-13), with this year’s 3-day event, organised by the Phuket Yacht Club (PYC), seeing extremely tight racing take place around Chalong Bay and the surrounding islands to the south of Phuket.

Sailing

By Joanna Matlub

Thursday 17 March 2022, 09:00AM

“This was a great regatta, and we were lucky enough to get some good winds this year which was more than expected and forecast”, commented Warwick Downes, Race Director. “There was close racing amongst the boats with very narrow winning margins in some fleets.”

Matt McGrath was the Principal Race Officer who, along with the race organisers, was more than content with the exciting racing witnessed this year, with increased competition seen especially in the Multihull OMR and Firefly 850 Class. Whereas these two classes were combined last year, this year saw them split out resulting in heightened competitive spirit.

The Multihull OMR category saw focused sailing and tactics with Bonza and Saffron enjoying a good tussle. Despite Bonza having to loop back after being over the start line on the final race day, they still managed to recover their position and come out on top to win their category.

The competition was extremely close, as expected, with Twin Sharks and Voodoo’s ongoing battle in the Firefly 850 class. After switching 1st and 2nd race placements throughout the three days, Voodoo ultimately moved forward to victory as Twin Sharks were unable to hold onto their winning result from last year.

Among the Monohulls, Jessandra II and Phoenix held their top spots and Kinnon did well despite their heavy weight.

Final Rankings:

Multihull OMR: Bonza skippered by Warwick Downes

Firefly 850 Class: Voodoo skippered by Hans Rahmann

Monohull IRC: Phoenix skippered by Niels Degenkolw

Monohull PHS: Jessandra II skippered by Andrew McDermott

This Regatta saw focused boat handling, a range of sailing skills, strategy and tactics and PYC is already gearing up for their next event, a rally from Ao Chalong to Koh Phi Phi and back, planned to take place over Songkran.

For more information on upcoming sailing racing and regattas from the PYC, please visit their racing programme page on their website.