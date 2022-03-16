BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tight finish at the 2022 Sailor’s Regatta

Tight finish at the 2022 Sailor’s Regatta

SAILING: High spirited competition and better than expected wind conditions made for a hugely successful 5th Sailor’s Regatta last weekend (Mar 11-13), with this year’s 3-day event, organised by the Phuket Yacht Club (PYC), seeing extremely tight racing take place around Chalong Bay and the surrounding islands to the south of Phuket.

Sailing
By Joanna Matlub

Thursday 17 March 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: Dave Campbell

Photo: Dave Campbell

Photo: Dave Campbell

Photo: Dave Campbell

« »

“This was a great regatta, and we were lucky enough to get some good winds this year which was more than expected and forecast”, commented Warwick Downes, Race Director. “There was close racing amongst the boats with very narrow winning margins in some fleets.”

Matt McGrath was the Principal Race Officer who, along with the race organisers, was more than content with the exciting racing witnessed this year, with increased competition seen especially in the Multihull OMR and Firefly 850 Class. Whereas these two classes were combined last year, this year saw them split out resulting in heightened competitive spirit.

The Multihull OMR category saw focused sailing and tactics with Bonza and Saffron enjoying a good tussle. Despite Bonza having to loop back after being over the start line on the final race day, they still managed to recover their position and come out on top to win their category.

The competition was extremely close, as expected, with Twin Sharks and Voodoo’s ongoing battle in the Firefly 850 class. After switching 1st and 2nd race placements throughout the three days, Voodoo ultimately moved forward to victory as Twin Sharks were unable to hold onto their winning result from last year.

Among the Monohulls, Jessandra II and Phoenix held their top spots and Kinnon did well despite their heavy weight.

Final Rankings:

Multihull OMR: Bonza skippered by Warwick Downes

Firefly 850 Class: Voodoo skippered by Hans Rahmann

Monohull IRC: Phoenix skippered by Niels Degenkolw

Monohull PHS: Jessandra II skippered by Andrew McDermott

This Regatta saw focused boat handling, a range of sailing skills, strategy and tactics and PYC is already gearing up for their next event, a rally from Ao Chalong to Koh Phi Phi and back, planned to take place over Songkran.

For more information on upcoming sailing racing and regattas from the PYC, please visit their racing programme page on their website.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Limp Champions League exit rounds off miserable Man Utd season
Vagabonds lineout for ACF charity match
Kunlavut lands maiden crown
Dechapol, Sapsiree bag title in Germany
Chelsea shrug off sanction uncertainty, Yarmolenko strikes on West Ham return
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Phuket annual fishing competition confirmed
England coach Jones hails Ireland quality ahead of Six Nations clash
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich hit by UK sanctions
Sacked Russian F1 driver Mazepin and oligarch father added to EU blacklist
Close competition expected at fifth PYC Sailor’s Regatta
Local star Annissa aiming for the Women’s World Surfing League
Premier League set to end Russian broadcast deal, Lewandowski drops Huawei
Gulf in class clear to Rangnick as Man City humble Man Utd
China pulls Premier League coverage over Ukraine support plans

 

Phuket community
Pre-travel COVID tests set for axe

Airlines will be thrilled at that who’s to say they won’t demand it to protect their staff and o...(Read More)

Songkran water ritual a health risk, says government

LOL. After 1000s of people getting killed over the years doing stupid things with water during Songk...(Read More)

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

Hard to find him because he is probably a real cop and his cronies are helping to hide him. (For a c...(Read More)

Life imprisonment for killer of Phuket Swiss tourist

And still the red bull boy roams free for killing someone.... Thai justice!...(Read More)

1.4kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raid

Good work. ...(Read More)

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

RTP, what a useless handsitting club. Just sending out summons instead of hunting him down and arres...(Read More)

Phuket call centre to help Russians, Ukrainians stuck in Thailand well received

Unbelieveble that TAT helps citizens of Russia that started a war against a peaceful Ukraine, is bom...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

er, [scoffs] that should read- WOULD anyone pay attention. [snickers] ...(Read More)

Russia envoy working to aid vacationers

Russia on brink of foreign currency debt default. Problems to get Russians home from Thailand? Thail...(Read More)

Russia envoy working to aid vacationers

Putin's facade has cracked, . No man has a finger big enough for that leaky dike. Rich will surv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property

 