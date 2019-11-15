THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tigers tame War Elephants in World Cup qualifier

Tigers tame War Elephants in World Cup qualifier

FOOTBALL; The War Elephants’ misery at Bukit Jalil continued last night (Nov 14) as Malaysia came from behind to beat Thailand 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 November 2019, 09:06AM

Malaysia defeated Thailand 2-1 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifer played in Kuala Lumpur last night (Nov 14). Photo: via Post Today

Malaysia defeated Thailand 2-1 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifer played in Kuala Lumpur last night (Nov 14). Photo: via Post Today

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin gave the War Elephants a 1-0 lead after seven minutes but Brendan Gan equalised 26 minutes into the match. Mahamadou Sumareh sealed the victory for the host seven minutes into the second half.

Thailand have never beaten Malaysia at the 87,000-seat stadium in four meetings with two losses and two draws.

The defeat dropped Thailand to second in Group G of Asia's second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup after Vietnam edged the United Arab Emirates 1-0 in Hanoi to lead the standings.

Thailand began their campaign with a lacklustre home draw against Vietnam but bounced back with wins over Indonesia in Jakarta and the UAE at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit. They will play an away game in Vietnam on Tuesday (Nov 19).

The eight group winners and four best runners-up advance to the continent’s 12-team final qualifying stage for the 2022 finals.

 

Read original story here.

